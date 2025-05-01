Biofrontera and Almirall Launch the Hats On Challenge to Raise Awareness and Support for Actinic Keratosis

The initiative is a social media challenge ahead of Global AK Awareness Day, on May 24, which supports the work of The Skin Cancer Foundation and Euromelanoma

The Hats On Challenge provides an opportunity to take part in raising awareness of AK.

Actinic Keratosis (AK) is a rough, scaly patch on the skin caused by years of sun exposure. If left untreated, AK can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.



Woburn, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy (PDT), and Almirall, a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology announced today the launch of the Hats On Challenge, a new community-driven, social media based initiative aimed at enhancing awareness and support for actinic keratosis (AK).

Actinic Keratosis (AK) is a rough, scaly patch on the skin caused by years of sun exposure. It often appears on sun-exposed areas such as the face, lips, ears, forearms, scalp, neck, decollete or back of the hands. If left untreated, AK can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer1.

AK is one of the most common diagnoses made by dermatologists2, with an estimated global prevalence of 14%3, and the Skin Cancer Foundation and Euromelanoma emphasize the importance of early detection and treatment to prevent the progression of AK.

In the lead-up to AK Global Awareness Day on May 24, both companies are rolling out a dedicated awareness and fundraising campaign. This campaign will highlight the importance of disease awareness within the dermatology community and the general public, focusing on the importance of prevention and treatment of actinic keratosis. Funds raised will support ongoing public awareness and patient education through The Skin Cancer Foundation. This organization will also highlight AK content on their social media channels in the days surrounding Global AK Awareness Day.

The Hats On Challenge—a social media initiative that encourages participants to wear a hat, post a video, and use the hashtags [#HatsOnForAK #GlobalAKDay #GuardYourSkinsMemories #ActinicKeratosis] to spread awareness about skin protection, highlight early signs of AK, and reinforce the importance of timely treatment. The initiative is aimed at supporting the work of The Skin Cancer Foundation and Euromelanoma.

"Actinic keratosis is a common precancerous skin condition that results from chronic sun exposure and can potentially lead to skin cancer if left untreated. It’s estimated that 58 million Americans have one or more AKs. We are grateful to Almirall and Biofrontera for their support of our efforts to educate the public about the prevention, warning signs, and treatment options of this condition.” – Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, President of The Skin Cancer Foundation.

Join the Challenge

The Hats On Challenge will run through the month of May, and participants will be recognized through a monetary donation made to The Skin Cancer Foundation on behalf of Biofrontera and Almirall. This initiative underscores the importance of skin protection and the role of actinic keratosis in skin health.

Challenge Hashtag: #HatsOnForAK #GlobalAKDay #GuardYourSkinsMemories #ActinicKeratosis

For more information about the Hats On Challenge, please visit our team fundraising website https://give.skincancer.org/HatsOnForAK or follow us on social media Biofrontera Almirall.

About Actinic Keratosis

Actinic Keratosis (AK) is a rough, scaly patch on the skin caused by years of sun exposure. It often appears on sun-exposed areas such as the face, scalp, lips, ears, forearms, decollete, neck, or back of the hands. If left untreated, AK can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer1. The Skin Cancer Foundation emphasizes the importance of early detection and treatment to prevent the progression of AK.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes a drug-device combination for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com

Helpful Resources

For more information about Actinic Keratosis, including prevention, detection, and treatment options, please visit The Skin Cancer Foundation's Actinic Keratosis page https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/actinic-keratosis/

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com

1 Skin Cancer Foundation. Actinic Keratosis Overview. Available at: https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/actinic-keratosis/#:~:text=Actinic%20keratosis%20(AK)%20is%20the,to%20ultraviolet%20(UV)%20radiation

2 Wilmer EN, Gustafson CJ, Ahn CS, Davis SA, Feldman SR, Huang WW. Most common dermatologic conditions encountered by dermatologists and nondermatologists. Cutis. 2014;94(6):285-92.

3 Christopher D George, Truelian Lee, Loes M Hollestein, Maryam M Asgari, Tamar Nijsten, Global epidemiology of actinic keratosis in the general population: a systematic review and meta-analysis, British Journal of Dermatology, Volume 190, Issue 4, April 2024, Pages 465–476.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.