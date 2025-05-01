SW Idaho Archers Rejoice: Boise River WMA archery range reopens May 3

The 20-target, walk-through range has stations dispersed throughout a mile-long course, and archers can shoot at varying distances at three-dimensional foam targets that imitate many of the animals they might hunt in Idaho. And the best part? There is no charge to use the range.

“We have the largest population base in the state, so this is an incredible resource for sportsmen and women,” said Ann Moser, Boise River WMA Manager.

Still a work in progress

While the refurbished range is good news for archery enthusiasts, there’s still a long ways to go before the situation pans out for wintering deer and elk. The Valley Fire burned an area used by roughly 15% of the Unit 39 mule deer herd and 10% of the Boise River Zone elk herd. The area was home to mature sagebrush and bitterbrush that provided crucial winter range for deer and elk. Sagebrush and bitterbrush regrowth can take up to 20-30 years before it’s re-established.