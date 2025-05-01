Long Beach City College Hosts Free "Summer of Learning" Day Camps

Summer Camps Cover Game Design, Trade Skills, Cybersecurity, and More for Area High School Students and Adult Learners, with Free Meals

Long Beach, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) is excited to announce the 2025 Summer of Learning – a series of totally free, 8-week day camps designed to inspire and empower local high school students and adult learners. Camps will offer hands-on sessions in game design, skilled trades, and cybersecurity fundamentals for high school students, while both teens and adults can enroll in workshops to strengthen their math, language arts, and basic computer skills.

“The 2025 Summer of Learning is more than a camp — it’s a gateway to opportunity,” said LBCC Board President Uduak-Joe Ntuk. “By removing financial barriers and delivering hands-on experiences in fields like game design, cybersecurity, and construction, we’re investing directly in the potential of our community. Whether you're a high school student discovering your passion or an adult ready to re-engage with education, Long Beach City College is here to help you take that next powerful step toward a brighter future.”

“As a single dad, I remember how tough it was to find affordable and enriching summer camps for my daughter,” said LBCC Superintendent-President Dr. Mike Muñoz. “That’s why I’m so proud that Long Beach City College is offering free camps that give families peace of mind and high school students a chance to learn something new, build confidence, and explore career paths — all at no cost.”

The 2025 Summer of Learning is sponsored in part by the Port of Long Beach.

“We’re very happy to partner with LBCC on the Summer of Learning, a new program which pursues our shared goal of providing local students the opportunity to gain the skills and education they will need to succeed in their careers,” said Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. “At the Port of Long Beach we hope these young people will one day be the leaders in our industry.”

The Summer of Learning Camps include:

Cybersecurity Camp offers high school students hands-on experience in beginning and advanced cybersecurity fundamentals.

Game Design Camp will introduce high school students to the fundamentals of game design, from concept development to basic programming and storytelling.

Trades Camp will give high school students hands-on training in welding, metal fabrication, automotive technology, construction, electrical technology, and architecture.

Summer Basic Skills Bootcamp offers a stress-free, supportive learning experience for anyone looking to strengthen their skills in language arts, math, and computers.

Participants will be provided with free breakfast and lunch. Camps are scheduled for Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 23 through August 15 at LBCC’s Trades, Technology, and Community Learning Campus. Informational sessions are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 7 and May 13. The May 7 session will be held via Zoom; the May 13 session will be held in person at LBCC’s Liberal Arts Campus, 4901 E. Carson St., Long Beach, in Building T, Room 1200.

High school students from Long Beach Unified School District, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, and Bellflower Unified School District are eligible to participate in the Cybersecurity, Game Design, Trades, and Summer Basic Skills camps. All adult learners are welcome to join the Summer Basic Skills Bootcamp.

For more information, please call (562) 938-3248, or complete an online form available through the 2025 Summer of Learning interest form link. Spaces are limited.

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.

