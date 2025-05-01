Wendover Management Now Accepting Applications for Affordable Multi-Family Housing in Atlanta

Brentwood Commons to Address Atlanta’s Growing Need for Attainable Housing

ORLANDO, Fla. and ATLANTA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Management, the property management division of Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s leading multifamily housing developers, is now accepting applications for Brentwood Commons, a new affordable housing community in Atlanta.

Located at 2770 Campbellton Road SW, Brentwood Commons will provide 112 thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, delivering much-needed housing in one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

As Atlanta ranks as the third-fastest growing region in the U.S., the demand for affordable housing has intensified. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2025 Gap Report, the Atlanta metro area has only 27 affordable and available homes for every 100 extremely low-income households—falling below the national average. Statewide, 81% of extremely low-income renters are severely cost-burdened, spending more than half of their income on rent and utilities. Brentwood Commons aims to alleviate this strain by offering quality, attainable housing in a prime location.

“As Atlanta continues to grow, the need for affordable housing has never been more urgent,” said Ryan von Weller, COO of Wendover Housing Partners. “Brentwood Commons will not only provide high-quality, affordable homes for residents, but it will also create a true sense of community where people can thrive.”

Modern, Affordable Living with Quality Amenities

Monthly rents at Brentwood Commons will start at approximately $1,116 for one-bedroom units and $1,527 for three-bedroom units. Each apartment features:

Energy Star-certified appliances, including dishwasher, range, microwave, and full-size washer/dryer

Walk-in closets for ample storage

Island kitchens designed for functionality and style

Spacious floor plans crafted for comfort and convenience

Residents will also have access to a range of community amenities designed to foster connection and convenience, including:

A clubhouse with a gathering area and fireplace

A computer center for work and study

A splash pad and play area

A gazebo with picnic tables and outdoor grills

Project Partners & Timeline

Brentwood Commons was designed by Slocum Platts Architects, with NorSouth Constructs serving as the general contractor. Construction is on track for completion in summer 2025.

About Wendover Management

Wendover Management, a part of the Wendover Housing Partners group of companies, is a privately held management firm established in 1995. Renowned as one of the Southeast’s leading housing companies, Wendover excels in managing multi-family apartment communities, affordable family and senior housing, workforce housing, student residences, and transit-oriented developments. Just like the homes built by Wendover Housing Partners, Wendover Management’s property management approach is based on strong foundations, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and the highest respect for residents, employees, and investors. For more information, visit www.wendovergroup.com .

