Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Signs MOU to Acquire Better Pets, a Leading Health-Focused Pet Product Brand

CONCORD, Ontario, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) ("Ultrack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire Better Pets, a premium pet wellness company proudly operating under the Better Health Sciences portfolio.

This strategic move aligns with Ultrack’s broader mission to diversify and scale its operations into high-growth verticals—leveraging the booming $157 billion U.S. pet industry and the projected $350 billion global pet market by 2027.

About Better Pets

Better Pets specializes in health-conscious pet wellness products, offering:

Proprietary, science-backed formulations

Veterinary Product Numbers (VPNs) approved by Health Canada

Strategic partnerships with leading distributors

National retail presence across Canada and a growing U.S. expansion platform via e-commerce and strategic alliances

Their portfolio includes joint support, anxiety relief, digestive health supplements, and skin & coat health solutions, all formulated with premium, sustainable ingredients

Better Pets' mission mirrors emerging consumer trends:

70% of Gen Z pet owners now own two or more pets

43% of pet owners under 45 prioritize functional and natural pet health products

E-commerce pet product sales have increased 30% year-over-year in North America

Website Update: The official Better Pets website, www.mybetterpets.com, is currently being updated to reflect new products, partnerships, and corporate developments. Future plans include a full North American roll-out, supporting expanded retail and online availability across the U.S. and Canada.

Strategic Benefits for Ultrack (MJLB)

Immediate entry into the fastest-growing pet wellness segment

Leveraging cross-border synergies in Canada and the U.S.

Potential to capture share in the $2.9 billion U.S. pet CBD market projected by 2026

Expansion opportunities via Better Pets’ existing distribution network and strong regulatory positioning

Management Commentary

"This MOU marks a significant milestone for Ultrack’s corporate evolution," said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Ultrack Systems Inc. "Better Pets is an exceptional brand with regulatory approvals, ready-to-market SKUs, and strong partnerships that position us to immediately tap into high-growth pet wellness markets across North America. We believe this acquisition has the potential to drive substantial shareholder value."

Next Steps

The Companies are working toward executing definitive agreements in the coming weeks, subject to standard due diligence and customary conditions. Ultrack anticipates closing the acquisition and initiating integrated operations by mid-2025.

Further updates will be provided as material milestones are achieved.

About Ultrack Systems Inc. (MJLB)

Ultrack Systems Inc. is a publicly traded, diversified technology and asset management company focused on identifying strategic acquisitions in sectors with high growth potential, including logistics, health, and consumer goods.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainable value creation, Ultrack is continuously seeking to capitalize on opportunities that deliver strong market positioning, scalable operations, and shareholder growth potential.

For more information, visit: www.ultrack.ca or www. mybetterpets.com

