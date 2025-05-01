Adelaide to host major tourism conference in 2026

Adelaide has been confirmed as the host of Australia’s largest and most prestigious tourism conference, the Australian Tourism Exchange in May 2026.

The annual conference, which is Tourism Australia’s largest trade event, will draw approximately 2,500 leading tourism industry members from across Australia and from over 30 countries to Adelaide.

Key tourism industry decision makers will be hosted at the Adelaide Convention Centre from Sunday 10 May to Thursday 14 May 2026, to discover firsthand why South Australia is both a leading tourism and business event destination of choice.

South Australia last held Australian Tourism Exchange in 2018, providing an opportunity to showcase the rapid development of tourism offerings over the past eight years - including luxury hotel investment and industry-leading experiences.

The 46th edition of the event will bring together Australian tourism businesses with global distribution partners to conduct scheduled appointments and participate in key networking events.

The announcement was made on the final day of the Australian Tourism Exchange 2025 in Brisbane, which had a targeted attendance of around 1,500 Australian seller delegates and 700 buyer delegates from around the world.

Securing this significant event follows a series of achievements for the tourism industry in recent months, including:

the long-awaited securing of direct flights to the United States beginning in December this year;

the launch of the State’s new marketing campaign “Celebrate the Simple Pleasures”;

record attendances at Gather Round;

record attendances at LIVGolf;

record attendances at the Adelaide Fringe; and

1.4 million visitors to the wildly successful Chihuly exhibition, which has showcased the Botanic Gardens to more people than ever before.

Securing Australian Tourism Exchange 2026 also follows the hosting of several other significant tourism conferences in Adelaide in recent years, including:

ATEC Meeting Place 2023

Tourism Australia’s Dreamtime 2023

The Australian Cruise Association Conference 2024

The Qantas Australia National Tourism Awards 2025

The Australasian Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition next week.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We’re incredibly proud to welcome hundreds of international buyers and sellers at the industry’s premier trade event in Adelaide in 2026.

From our world-class food and wine, natural wonders and beautiful regions, our stand-out events and festivals, and new luxury accommodation - we’re looking forward to giving the world a taste of what South Australia and our passionate tourism operators have to offer.

The Australian Tourism Exchange offers a powerful platform to showcase South Australia’s unique offerings to the most influential national and international tourism stakeholders, inspiring them to promote our wonderful destination in their markets.

I am confident that South Australia will leave a lasting impression on delegates, when they can experience for themselves our abundant hospitality that you won’t get anywhere else.

Attributable to Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director Tourism Australia

It is the first time the event has been held in Adelaide since 2018, and it will be a great opportunity to showcase to the world the products and experiences South Australia has to offer.

Brisbane has done a great job hosting ATE25 and we are already looking ahead to next year to see how Adelaide and South Australia showcase the best of their state to visiting international buyers and global media.

ATE helps to drive international travellers to regions right around the country but it is a particularly good opportunity for the host state, and we will be working closely with our partners, the South Australian Tourism Commission, to put on a memorable event next year.

Attributable to Emma Terry, CEO South Australian Tourism Commission

Hosting the Australian Tourism Exchange in Adelaide is a tremendous opportunity to share South Australia’s story with the world.

In recent years, our State has seen remarkable growth - new luxury accommodation, vibrant festivals, and direct international connections are just some of the ways we’re elevating the visitor experience.

For our local tourism industry, hosting ATE provides an opportunity to connect our products with the world. I would encourage tourism businesses to get involved in what will be an exciting program.

We look forward to inviting delegates to experience the rich flavours, natural beauty, and genuine hospitality that make our state so memorable.

ATE26 will be a showcase of South Australia’s creativity, culture, and collaborative spirit, and we can’t wait to welcome our industry colleagues from around the globe to Adelaide next year.

Attributable to Sarah Goldfinch, General Manager, Adelaide Convention Centre

We’re honoured to be the host venue for the Australian Tourism Exchange and look forward to welcoming Australia’s largest annual tourism trade event back to Adelaide Convention Centre in May 2026.

The Australian Tourism Exchange provides an incredible opportunity to showcase firsthand why South Australia is a leading tourism and business event destination of choice.

We’re a city made for events, with a year-round festive spirit, and can’t wait to welcome delegates from across Australia, and around the world, to South Australia to experience our warm welcome, world-class hospitality and simple pleasures.