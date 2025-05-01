Nasdaq Private Market Bolsters Leadership Team for Next Stage of Growth

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) , a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions for private markets, today announced several new appointments to its senior Executive Leadership Team, to accelerate momentum and further cement its strategic position at the center of the private markets.

René Paula joins NPM as Chief Legal and Chief Financial Officer, responsible for all legal affairs and guidance on corporate, commercial, and securities matters, as well as financial strategy, planning, and operations. As a seasoned attorney, entrepreneur, and CPA, Mr. Paula brings over two decades of experience across global M&A, IPOs, and venture investments including exits to Accenture and a Nasdaq IPO. He has led multidisciplinary teams at Audible, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Vaxxinity, where he managed complex global transactions, international growth, and innovation across 25+ countries. Earlier in his career, Mr. Paula was a corporate attorney with Cravath, Swaine & Moore and a consultant at Deloitte & Touche. Throughout his career, Mr. Paula has executed dozens of venture capital investments, over two dozen capital raising transactions in the public markets, and more than two dozen M&A transactions in private markets. Mr. Paula earned his undergraduate degree from New York University and his JD from Columbia Law School.

Samantha Tortora joins NPM as Chief Growth and Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for guiding strategy, overseeing growth across the business, and evolving and amplifying the brand across channels. Ms. Tortora brings 15 years of experience in strategic positioning, value creation, and stakeholder engagement. For the last two years, she advised founders and CEOs across industries on strategy, brand, and investor messaging, while helping professionalize startups in their transitions to later-stage companies. Ms. Tortora spent 13 years at BlackRock, where she built and led the Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability functions, supporting a $100+ billion market cap increase, and later served as Global Head of Aladdin Climate. She holds her undergraduate degree in Applied Mathematics from Columbia University.

Several existing leaders who have established NPM’s market position today are taking on new and expanded roles to enhance operations and support rapid growth and tailwinds across key areas of the business.

Amanda Gold has been named Chief of Staff and Chief People Officer. Since joining NPM as Chief Marketing Officer in 2022, she has raised the corporate profile of the NPM brand, led marketing and communications initiatives across all products, partnerships, and funding rounds, and elevated the company’s digital platforms worldwide. Ms. Gold has also dedicated significant time to developing NPM’s volunteering and impact efforts for the last three years. In her new role, she will help drive cross-functional alignment and operational execution and efficiency by partnering across the organization to keep the company moving decisively toward its ambitious strategic goals. Ms. Gold will also lead the people strategy to attract, develop, and retain top talent, while ensuring the culture remains vibrant, inclusive, and aligned with NPM’s core mission.

Andrew Kroculick, who has been with NPM since 2017, has been named Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Kroculick was instrumental in helping to lead the company’s spinout to an independent private company from Nasdaq in 2022 and has led several high-profile, cross-functional business initiatives. Since 2022, he has led the Business Operations and Account Management teams as Head of Business Operations and Client Experience, where he also played a central role in building and scaling the NPM Transfer and Settlement and Wealth Connect products. In his new role, Mr. Kroculick will continue to oversee these areas while expanding his remit to drive operational excellence, ensure strategic alignment, and help turn strategy into action across the organization.

Bill Spoor, CFA, has been named Head of Capital Solutions. Since joining NPM in 2023, he has led the origination and special situations efforts within Capital Markets, where he structured the company’s first private fund (SPV) product and strengthened its investor network. In his new role, Mr. Spoor will assume leadership of NPM’s newly created Capital Solutions Group. As capital needs grow more sophisticated, this group will lead capital introduction to issuers, fund GPs and other financial sponsors, trading, SPV origination, as well as market content and commentary. Mr. Spoor will also coordinate and work closely with the Company Solutions team on all company-led liquidity programs involving capital formation.

Marc Perkins, CFA, has been named Senior Vice President of Product. Since joining NPM in 2023, Mr. Perkins has led the buildout of the company’s Tape D® data and analytics platform and overseen key product developments for the SecondMarket® trading platform. In this newly created role, he will partner with the NPM Technology team and stakeholders across the company to drive the vision, strategy, and deployments across the entire product roadmap. Mr. Perkins will lead efforts to scale the platform and accelerate adoption by working closely with clients and internal teams to translate needs into powerful, intuitive products. He will also continue to lead NPM’s Tape D® data business.

Parul Dubey has been named Head of SecondMarket®. Since joining NPM in 2019, she held several key roles within the Capital Markets team, where she helped build the business from inception. Ms. Dubey also established and led the Private Client Group, which is responsible for millions of dollars in online transacted volume. In her new role, she will focus on optimizing the client funnel to drive business development and scale the adoption of the NPM trading platform. Ms. Dubey will help deploy a diversified portfolio of secondary products including marketplace, SPVs, and company-organized secondary offerings for millions of private company employees and accredited investors. She will also partner with the NPM Technology and Product teams to ensure a seamless client experience for buyers and sellers.

“I’m excited to welcome two exceptional leaders, René and Sam, to the NPM team, and to announce expanded roles for Amanda, Andrew, Bill, Marc, and Parul,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Private Market. “With the launch of our SecondMarket® trading platform and Tape D® data product, the expansion of our capital markets solutions, and new partnerships in the Wealth channel, we’re unlocking powerful new growth opportunities. This deeply experienced team is uniquely positioned to accelerate our momentum and solidify NPM’s leadership in the private markets.”

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed nearly $60 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 775+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

