May is Stroke Awareness Month April 21, 2025 | 12:02 PM EDT Learn more about May is Stroke Awareness Month

By NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott

I recently wrote a column about cancer, noting how unlikely that anyone reading it had not been touched by the disease in some way. The article was personal for me – I was the primary caregiver for more than one relative whom I had lost to cancer.

May is Stroke Awareness Month. I write this article in May 2025, just weeks after I lost my father who suffered a second stroke in two months. I wish I had known the risk factors and prevention strategies sooner, and I hope this article prevents someone from the heartache our family is experiencing.

Disparities

What to Know

The following are signs of a stroke:

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.

Sudden severe headache with no known cause.

The stroke treatments that work best are available only if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within three hours of the first symptoms. Stroke patients may not be eligible for these treatments if they don't arrive at the hospital in time.

If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. and do the following test:

F—Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A—Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S—Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?

T—Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.

Resources