Supreme Court of Ohio Honors Judicial Legacy with Melhorn Exhibit for Law Day

The Melhorn exhibit, Preserving Ohio’s Judicial Legacy, honors Judge Calvin Pease’s courageous 1806 decision asserting judicial independence. Visit the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Law Library to explore this landmark moment in Ohio Law.

The Supreme Court of Ohio commemorates Law Day on May 1 with the unveiling of the Melhorn exhibit, “Preserving Ohio’s Judicial Legacy.” This presentation highlights a significant contribution to the state’s legal history with Frank Melhorn’s donation of the historic article, Important Law Intelligence, first published in the Scioto Gazette on December 25, 1806.

The article, attributed to Judge Calvin Pease, captures a pivotal moment in Ohio’s judicial history. Judge Pease, facing considerable political pressure and the threat of impeachment, rendered a groundbreaking decision ruling an act of the Ohio Legislature unconstitutional. This assertion of judicial independence marked the first recorded use of judicial review in the state and laid the foundation for the judiciary's role as a coequal branch of government. Often referred to as Ohio’s Marbury v. Madison, this early case exemplifies the enduring principles of justice and the rule of law in Ohio.

The Supreme Court recognizes Frank Melhorn for his efforts in preserving this historic document for the public’s viewing. Utilizing high-resolution scans provided by the American Antiquarian Society, Melhorn oversaw the creation of two replicas of the article, now on display publicly, offering greater accessibility for those interested in Ohio's judicial history. Together, this donation honors Judge Pease’s courage while serving as a testament to Ohio’s commitment to preserving its legal heritage.

Law Day, a national observance held annually on May 1, celebrates the rule of law and its role in protecting freedoms and promoting justice. This year’s commemoration underscores the historical contributions of individuals like Judge Pease, whose legacy continues to inspire confidence in the judicial system.

The Supreme Court of Ohio invites the public to reflect on and celebrate these foundational moments of legal history. For more information on the exhibit, visit the Supreme Court’s Law Library.