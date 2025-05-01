Live Whole Health #270: In season now, spinach and strawberries

Birds are chirping, flowers are blooming, and the days are getting warmer and brighter. Spring is here and it brings a wealth of fresh produce, with two standout stars: spinach and strawberries.

Spinach is a versatile, leafy green that is delicious raw or cooked and is a source of iron, folate and vitamin K. These nutrients support bone health and red blood cell production.

Strawberries are packed with vitamin C and anthocyanins, making them antioxidant powerhouses. They can help protect cells from oxidative stress and support your immune system.

Immunity, health and red blood cell function depends on iron

Did you know that consuming vitamin-C-rich foods like strawberries—along with plant-based sources of iron, like spinach—enhances the absorption of non-heme iron? Spinach and strawberries are a delicious and complementary pairing that together support immunity, heart health and red blood cell function.

Eating in season means better flavor and often better value. Try adding a handful of spinach to your favorite strawberry smoothie recipe, topping your favorite fish with a homemade strawberry salsa and a side of lightly sauteed spinach, or making a strawberry spinach salad.

Check out this 4-minute video by VHA’s healthy teaching kitchen to learn how to make a delicious and quick strawberry spinach salad.

Hungry for more?

Hungry for more information, tips and ideas for how to have a healthy relationship with Food and Drink and fuel your own wellness journey? Check out this Introduction to Food and Drink for Whole Health, Healthy Tips on Eating Out and Grocery Shopping, or this Veteran’s experience with healthy cooking classes at her local VA. For more recipes, please visit VA’s Nutrition and Food Services.

Recipe

Strawberry Walnut Salad with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 0 minutes | Total: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings | Serving Size: 1/6 of recipe

Ingredients

Vinaigrette dressing:

1/3 c olive oil

¼ c red wine vinegar

1 tsp Splenda or sugar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp minced garlic

Salad

1 bag (10 oz mixed baby greens or spinach)

1 cup strawberries, sliced

½ cup crumbled blue or feta cheese

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

Add the oil, vinegar, sweetener, mustard and garlic to a small bowl and whisk until well mixed. Add the spinach, strawberries, cheese and walnuts to a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the top and toss to combine.

Recipe Notes

Instead of whisking the dressing together, you can also add the ingredients to a jar with a lid and shake until well mixed.

The strawberries can be substituted with other fruits (chopped apple, blueberries, raspberries, etc.).

Keep the dressing separate from salad until you are ready to serve

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 210 | Total Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 3.7g

Sodium: 187mg | Total Carbohydrate: 6g | Dietary Fiber: 2g | Protein: 5g

Recipe submitted by Elizabeth Gearin, MS, RD and adapted from BettyCrocker.com.