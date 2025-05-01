Celebrate the Power of Nurses during National Nurses Week 2025

Leading Nursing Associations Salute the Nation’s Nurses for Keeping Americans Healthy & Thriving

Chicago, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tri-Council for Nursing, an alliance of five national nursing organizations focused on nursing education, regulation and practice, salutes the nation’s 5.7 million licensed nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12. The Tri-Council joins health care organizations and communities across the U.S. in celebrating the dedication, expertise and leadership of nurses.

This year’s theme, “The Power of Nurses,” perfectly embodies the irreplaceable value of nurses in keeping the nation healthy and thriving. Throughout history, nurses have been the backbone of the health care system, advocating for patients and leading at the forefront of innovation. From the bedside to the battlefield, research labs to rural clinics, and classrooms to boardrooms, nurses shape the future of health care by making a lasting impact on the lives of their patients. Their presence brings comfort in times of distress, their knowledge ensures safety in critical moments and their clinical expertise fosters healing. Whether in times of crisis or in everyday care, nurses exemplify unwavering commitment and leadership on behalf of the patients they serve.

The Tri-Council celebrates the vital role nurses play in society and honors the invaluable contributions of nurses because the power of nurses transforms care, communities and the world. We encourage everyone to express their thanks to nurses who work tirelessly to promote health and healing, not only during Nurses Week, but throughout the year, and in every moment of their interactions with those under their care. The Tri-Council stands with nurses during National Nurses Week — and every day.

The Tri-Council for Nursing is an alliance between the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the American Nurses Association, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and the National League for Nursing. While each organization has its own constituent membership and unique mission, they are united by common values and convene regularly to dialogue and build consensus, providing stewardship within the nursing profession. These five organizations represent nurses in practice, leadership and education. The Tri-Council’s diverse interests encompass the nursing work environment, health care legislation and policy, quality of health care, nursing education, practice, regulation, research and leadership across all segments of the health care delivery system.

About the American Association of Colleges of Nursing

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the voice for academic nursing representing more than 875 member schools of nursing at public and private institutions nationwide. AACN works to establish quality standards for nursing education; assists schools in implementing those standards; influences the nursing profession to improve health care; and promotes public support for professional nursing education, research and practice. Learn more at aacnnursing.org.

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association is the only association that represents and serves as the professional home for all registered nurses in every specialty and practice setting. We believe nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. It is our calling to champion nurses and the causes they care about by working for improved work environments, top-notch education, smarter policies, and stronger partnerships. We advocate to amplify nurses’ roles, their voices, and their value across healthcare and in society. Learn more at nursingworld.org/ana .

About the American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 12,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership is the voice of nursing leadership. Our membership encompasses nurse leaders working in hospitals, health systems, academia and other care settings across the care continuum. Since 1967, the organization has led the field of nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy and research that advances nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is a subsidiary of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit AONL.org.

About the National League for Nursing

Dedicated to excellence in nursing, the National League for Nursing is the premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education. The NLN offers professional development, networking opportunities, testing services, nursing research grants, and public policy initiatives to its nearly 45,000 individual and 1,000 institutional members, comprising nursing education programs across the spectrum of higher education and health care organizations. Learn more at NLN.org.

About the National Council of State Boards of Nursing

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as preeminent nursing examinations.



NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are nine exam user members and 21 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories. For more information, visit ncsbn.org.

