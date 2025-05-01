Blue Star Families Champions Institutions of Higher Education Supporting Veterans and Military-Connected Faculty

Princeton, Fayetteville State University, and The Chamberlain Project lead the way in supporting military-connected populations.

Washington, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families, in partnership with Student Veterans of America and With Honor Action, held Do Your Part: Higher Ed to the Hill, a landmark event that brought together leaders in education, student veterans, and military-connected faculty to explore how colleges and universities can better support those who serve and their families.

The Capitol Hill event featured a fireside chat with Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber, alongside leaders from Fayetteville State University of the University of North Carolina school system, and The Chamberlain Project. Higher Ed to the Hill put a spotlight on innovative programs and practices that foster a sense of belonging and academic success for military-connected individuals, as well as bridging the military-civilian divide.

Impactful programs from involved institutions include free college tuition for veterans and military spouses and an enhanced and reimagined on-campus experience.

“We appreciate our Congressional supporters joining us to recognize Higher Education making a difference for military families and veterans. America wins when colleges and universities ‘Do Their Part’ with programs to attract and support military-connected students and faculty. It enhances the entire campus culture, including the broader student body, and makes students better citizens, with more insight into the military. In turn, that helps build a stronger nation,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO and founder of Blue Star Families.

Princeton offers an enhanced student experience for the nearly 100 enrolled veteran students. Seventeen percent of student veterans have children or dependents with them, and to support this family dynamic, residency requirements are waived. Fifty percent of student veterans live in on-campus family apartment housing, and the university’s child care assistance program also provides a stipend for childcare expenses.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join Blue Star Families and a great lineup of speakers, including Princeton alumnus Shaun Cason, to highlight the importance of increasing opportunities and support for military veterans and military-connected students across higher education. Blue Star Families and its partners are leaders in this work, and I’m glad to support them. At Princeton, we’re proud to have markedly increased the number of military veterans on campus through our transfer program and to have significantly grown our ROTC programs in recent years. The entire University benefits from the experiences and perspectives these great students bring to Princeton.” said Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber.

In 2022, Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell T. Allison launched a monumental initiative, providing free tuition to all military-connected students. The program boosted enrollment and now, more than 33% of the student body is military-affiliated.

“​As a leader in higher education with a strong military-connected campus, Fayetteville State University will remain focused on student success, including our veteran and military-affiliated population. We will continue to build strong coalitions with our state and federal officials to support four-year degree attainment and employment after graduation," said Darrell T. Allison, chancellor at Fayetteville State University.

The Chamberlain Project, managed by Blue Star Families, brings retiring military leaders into university classrooms. This innovative program supports transitioning veterans while also changing the campus culture to foster a greater sense of understanding. Through the program, colleges and universities provide opportunities for students and faculty to engage with the military-connected community, while also bridging the civilian-military divide.

