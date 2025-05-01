Opportunity to Invest: CORAnet® Solutions — Leading the Future of Interoperable Mobile Health Records

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORAnet® Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce a unique investment opportunity as we continue to revolutionize healthcare data access through cutting-edge technologies. Our cloud-based mobile technology solution, with patents granted in the US, China, and Canada (and two more pending in the EU and US), offers first responders, doctors, and individual patients 24/7 secure access to consolidated personal health records (PHRs). With integrated emergency and telemedicine components, it facilitates on-demand access to EHR data across the entire care continuum.

About CORAnet® Solutions: CORAnet® Solutions facilitates interoperability across networks and platforms, giving patients and their families ownership and personal control of their medical records. Our advanced software ensures secure, real-time access to EHR data, driven by our deep understanding of sophisticated EHR healthcare information technology, health information exchanges, mobile applications, and HIPAA compliance requirements.

Key Features of CORAnet®’s Mobile Platform:

Patient-Facing, EHR-Agnostic Solution: Allows EHR companies, providers, and health facilities to retain their proprietary data.

Comprehensive PHR Aggregation: Integrates an individual's PHR from all health system sources into cohesive medical data sets.

Patient Data Management: Enables patients to update information on vitals, medications, allergies, supplements.





Why Invest in CORAnet® Solutions:

Healthcare Innovation: Capitalizing on government-driven mandates: CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Rule, and 21st Century Cures Act, we are uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that align with the future of healthcare.

Patient Empowerment: Our platform enables patients to manage their own data, giving them more control over their healthcare decisions.

On-Demand Data Access: Ensures healthcare providers and patients have access to up-to-date information when it matters most.

Strategic Alignment: Addresses current market needs and regulatory trends, providing a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Harnessing Latest Technologies: Leveraging AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, and blockchain to enhance data security, privacy, and transmission.

Industry Growth: Significant growth in healthcare data access is predicted, driven by advancements in AI, machine learning, and blockchain technologies.

Scalable Business Model: Our SAAS B2B2C White Label Licensing ensures low churn rates and reduced marketing costs, targeting a high number of users from payers, self-insured corporations, state health agencies, and ACOs.





Funding Goals: We aim to raise Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000.00) to accelerate our growth and expand our reach. This funding will enable us to enhance our technology, scale our operations, and drive innovation in healthcare data access.

Short Window for Fundraising: We have a limited window to find a venture capitalist to partner with a state government committed to help us grow exponentially under a B2B2C White Label license.

Join Us: We also invite individual accredited investors to explore this opportunity to be part of a company driving meaningful change in the healthcare industry by visiting our investment portal at: http://community.coranetsolutions.com/series/early-seed-series/public

Contact: CORAnet® Solutions, Inc.: http://www.coranetsolutions.com info@coranetsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

