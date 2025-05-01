NO SAINT brings taste and responsibility to vape industry

Brand-new vaporiser uses science and engineering to bring consumers better, less harmful and more accountable nicotine products

The adult-focused brand is coded with cutting-edge age verification technology to ensure vapes don't get into underage hands

LONDON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NO SAINT , a groundbreaking new vaping brand and technology platform dedicated to redefining vaping experiences, has launched in the UK as a sophisticated, safer alternative that prioritises quality, innovation, and responsibility.

With a mission to help individuals develop a healthier relationship with nicotine and vaping, NO SAINT is an adult-focused brand raising the bar for the industry by offering a sophisticated and safer alternative with good taste, including a 1.8% pod and a nicotine-free version.

As part of its commitment to responsibility, the brand requires ID for purchase, and has implemented proprietary technologies that can be rolled out if required to assess and manage the risk of underage use, ensuring that its products remain strictly for adult consumers.

By addressing key concerns raised in the Tobacco & Vaping Bill, NO SAINT is leading the charge for a more transparent and accountable vaping landscape, using highly sophisticated technology to dynamically respond and shut down devices should it detect underage users.

Built with cutting-edge technology and premium ingredients, NO SAINT’s vaporiser can last up to two years and eliminates hazardous flavours and harmful chemicals found in many existing brands. This offers adults a safer, more refined vaping experience, with zero heavy metals and relentlessly tested formulations and emissions. The brand is also committed to transparency, publishing all its chemical analysis and emissions data that ensures the safest way to vape.

NO SAINT’s menu-worthy flavours include Jasmine Tea and Iced Matcha Latte and are made with real ingredients, encouraging adults to ditch the candy flavours and find a new, grown-up way to vape responsibly.

NO SAINT is the brainchild of founder Mladen Barbaric, an award-winning product craftsman with over 25 years of expertise in technology, strategy, and innovation. Barbaric has raised $50M from key consumer brand and technology venture backers, with backgrounds in brands such as Coca-Cola, Vitamin Water and Patron, as well as health and wellness activist investors, such as HumanCo and Jason Karp. Having led the development of pioneering products in healthcare and wellness, Barbaric saw an unmet demand for a premium vaping product that balances taste, safety, and sophistication.

“We saw a big gap in the market for a responsible and premium vaping experience, so we set out to create a product that prioritises quality, refinement, and safety,” said Barbaric. “NO SAINT offers a grown-up approach to vaping, delivering superior taste, cleaner emissions, and an overall more responsible alternative to traditional smoking, bringing some much-needed taste to the game.”

With a strong emphasis on user experience, NO SAINT combines thoughtful design, advanced technology, and a commitment to consumer well-being. The brand’s launch represents a pivotal moment for the vaping industry, as it meets the increasing demand for safer, high-quality vaping solutions while actively tackling underage usage and the harmful ingredients prevalent in the market today.

By combining innovative design with a clear focus on consumer well-being, NO SAINT is poised to set a new standard for the future of nicotine consumption. The NO SAINT vaporiser and pods will be available to purchase at nosaint.co and in Selfridges London from May 1st 2025, with a store opening at 3 Bateman Street in London on the same date. NO SAINT will also be rolled out to 500 independent retailers across London and the South East.

About NO SAINT

NO SAINT is a forward-thinking vaping company committed to helping individuals make more informed, healthier choices when it comes to nicotine consumption. By using state-of-the-art technology, NO SAINT aims to provide an elevated, safer vaping experience while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety. With a focus on user satisfaction and responsible consumption, NO SAINT is disrupting the vaping industry by offering a product that stands apart from the rest.

