Help End Childhood Hunger at North Texas Food Bank’s “Taste! At the Star” Fundraiser on June 13

An unforgettable evening of food, fun, and giving back awaits at Ford Center at The Star

Dallas, TX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is excited to announce its upcoming Taste! At The Star fundraiser, presented by Tyson Foods, on June 13, 2025, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Co-chaired by Ginny Kissling, President of Americas and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan, and Tom Walker, Chief Financial Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, the event will raise critical funds for NTFB’s Nourish the Future programs. These programs provide food-insecure children with access to nutritious meals that help them learn, grow, and thrive.

“It’s an honor to co-chair Taste! At The Star and help shine a light on the urgent issue of childhood hunger in our community,” said Kissling. “Every child deserves to feel supported and free to focus on learning and growing instead of worrying about their next meal. This event brings people together with purpose and drives the kind of impact that will truly make a difference for our neighbors in need.”

Formerly known as Taste of the Cowboys, this long-standing event has been transformed into a premier culinary experience over the past twenty years. Guests will enjoy gourmet tastings from top local restaurants, live entertainment, and thrilling auctions to support one vital mission: ensuring no child has to worry about where their next meal will come from.

“The North Texas Food Bank’s mission is one we’re proud to stand behind,” said Walker. Childhood hunger is a crisis we can solve—together. Taste! At The Star is more than a night of incredible food and entertainment; it’s a powerful opportunity to support programs that provide real hope to thousands of kids across North Texas.”

Texas currently leads the nation in hunger. In the 12 counties served by NTFB, 1 in 5 children are food insecure. Across the region, 253,000 children do not know where their next meal is coming from, giving North Texas the fourth-highest rate of child food insecurity in the country.

“Our mission is clear—no child should ever go hungry,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Funds raised through last year’s Taste event provided access to more than 1.6 million meals to families in need through partnerships with schools, pantries, and community programs. While food insecurity is harmful to everyone, its effects can be particularly devastating for children. Every ticket purchased makes a critical difference to children facing hunger in North Texas.”

In the last fiscal year, NTFB provided access to more than 40 million nutritious meals to children in need. During the 2023–2024 school year alone, NTFB served over 2.7 million meals through the School Pantry Program and nearly 828,000 meals through the Food 4 Kids backpack program. These initiatives reach over 4,500 chronically hungry children weekly across more than 250 schools.

“At Tyson Foods, we believe that every child deserves access to nutritious food so they can thrive in and out of the classroom,” said Kristina Lambert, executive vice president of strategic initiatives, Tyson Foods. “Supporting the North Texas Food Bank and their Nourish the Future programs reflects our deep commitment to addressing childhood hunger in the communities where we live and work. We are honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of Taste! At The Star and to stand alongside NTFB in the fight to ensure no child goes hungry.”

NTFB also extends heartfelt gratitude to the many sponsors making Taste! At The Star possible. “The support of sponsors such as Tyson Foods, Dallas Cowboys, Ryan Foundation, McLane, Baylor Scott & White, Comstock Resources, Tom Thumb/Albertsons Foundation, Arcosa, KPMG, Akin Gump, Dallas Stars, Bank of America, and Pollock play a crucial role in bridging the hunger gap in our region,” added Cunningham.

NTFB also acknowledges the generous contributions of its host committee: Jay Allison, Anna & Raj Asava, Theresa Baird, Chris Bankler, Sherice & Tim Brown, Jennifer Chandler, Robert Covington, Ryan Gebhart, Connor Hubbard, Christy Lara, Maher & Cindy Masso, Drew Mitchell, Michelle Van Pelt, Mary Martha Pickens, Chase Prosper, LuAnn Tarango, Wes Tidwell, and Matt Wojciechowski for their commitment to both the success of the event and raising awareness about child hunger in North Texas.

Tables and individual tickets are available now at www.ntfb.org/taste, starting at $1,750 and $200, respectively. Join us for a powerful and delicious evening that helps make a real difference in the lives of North Texas children.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To learn more, please contact: corporate@ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

