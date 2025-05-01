Oak Ridges Moraine Trail Strategy: A Path Towards Sustainable Tourism and Reconciliation on an Iconic Landscape

Toronto, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenbelt Foundation and Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation (ORMF) are excited to announce the publication of the Oak Ridges Moraine Trail Strategy, which aims to enhance the ecological and tourism potential of the Oak Ridges Moraine Trail (ORMT).

In 1991, the Oak Ridges Moraine Trail Organizing Committee was convened to promote the idea of a Moraine-wide hiking trail to connect people to the Moraine and preserve the natural landscapes along the route. At 268 kms, the current ORMT is an incredible, yet underutilized and under-recognized resource, providing access to greenspace and an iconic landscape for communities all along the Moraine and visitors to the region.

The implementation of the Oak Ridges Moraine Trail Strategy will help ensure the long-term sustainability of the trail. The Strategy has many intersecting goals, including protecting the existing trail, identifying a long-term preferred route, community engagement and education, and contributing to Indigenous reconciliation and governance. By supporting the representation of First Nations Rights holders in trail governance structures and ensuring ongoing dialogue and engagement in ORMT activities, the Trail will serve as a platform to create opportunities for their reconnection to the land and opportunities for upholding and partaking in rights.

“The Greenbelt Foundation is committed to preserving, protecting, and restoring the natural, hydrological, and environmental integrity of the Oak Ridges Moraine, a key feature of Ontario’s Greenbelt,” says Edward McDonnell, CEO, Greenbelt Foundation. “This Trail Strategy will help lay the groundwork for a sustainable and inclusive trail experience for all users and an opportunity to highlight the Oak Ridges Moraine’s unique ecological and cultural heritage.”

“The Oak Ridges Moraine Trail is a testament to decades of dedication from communities, landowners, and organizations like the Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation. Their commitment helped shape the trail into the remarkable feature it is today—connecting people to nature and the rich history of this iconic landscape,” says Robert Messervey, Director, Ontario Greenbelt Foundation Board, and Chair, Oak Ridges Moraine Foundation. “I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to renew the vision and plan for the trail’s future. This is a chance to build on that legacy and ensure the ORM Trail continues to inspire, connect, and thrive for generations to come.”

The ORM Trail Strategy is currently being jointly stewarded by the Oak Ridges Trail Association (ORTA), ORM Land Trust, ORM Foundation, and Greenbelt Foundation. These partners, along with an external advisory group representing multiple environmental and indigenous partners, will work closely with municipal councils, conservation partners and provincial agencies to move the trail strategy forward. Advisory group members include:

Willie Popp, Ward 4 Councillor, Township of Uxbridge (Chair)

Karen Graham, President, Oak Ridges Trail Association

Susan Walmer, CEO, Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

Michael McDonald, CEO, Bruce Trail Conservancy

Terri LeRoux, Director of Parks, Lands and Community Engagement, Credit Valley Conservation

Deanna Cheriton, Senior Manager of Conservation Lands, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

Mark Stabb, Program Director – Central Ontario East, Nature Conservancy of Canada

"I am excited to support the Greenbelt Foundation's Oak Ridges Moraine Trail Strategy. This strategy is crucial for preserving the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the Oak Ridges Moraine, protecting the trail, and ensuring it remains an ecological asset for generations to come, says Karen Graham, President, Oak Ridges Trail Association. “The Oak Ridges Trail Association members are passionate about nature, protecting the Moraine, and connecting people to the land through our hike program. We have many dedicated members who are stewards of the trail. The Strategy will help us sustain our stewardship and mandate."

"I am excited to chair this advisory group as the importance of green space has never been greater. I have always loved the outdoors and this passion is what brought my family and me to Uxbridge — the Trail Capital of Canada,” says Willie Popp, Ward 4 Councillor, Township of Uxbridge. “The Oak Ridges Moraine Trail Strategy will not only expand access to nature for all Ontarians but also spotlight the vital role that tourism and recreation play in sustaining the beauty and purpose of our Greenbelt."

Next steps for implementing the ORM Trail Strategy include:

Developing a permanent governance model for the Trail, inclusive of leadership of First Nations rightsholders and other Indigenous Peoples

Engaging landowners as true champions of the trail

Hosting community events to present the new trail strategy and solicit community member feedback on a preferred trail route.

Preparing a preferred trail route with a user experience and amenities plan to guide trail development goals.

Developing a land securement strategy to implement the preferred trail route, inclusive of Indigenous knowledge and values.

“The Cambium Indigenous Professional Services (CIPS) Team is excited to support the Greenbelt Foundation as they undertake important work to revitalize the Oak Ridges Moraine (ORM) Trail and redevelop the trail strategy. With the ORM being such a fundamental environmental feature that is a natural water filtration system for major portions of Southern Ontario, it is of upmost importance that people are aware of and can respectfully interact with this landscape,” said Kerry-Ann Charles, Georgina Island First Nation Member, CIPS, Environment Partnership Coordinator.” “Being a big portion of the ORM Trail runs through the Williams Treaties First Nations (WTFN) Territory, it is also of upmost importance for the First Nations of the lands to be known and their voices ingrained into this work through various opportunities which includes the establishment of the WTFN Champions who we will work with to support and guide this work as a step towards Reconciliation”.

The ORMT Strategy emphasizes the importance of strategic partnerships that foster meaningful participation. By collaborating with all levels of government, conservation authorities, and Indigenous communities, the GBF and ORMF aim to integrate supportive policy language into relevant planning documents, refine route alignment, and standardize maintenance agreements across the Trail. Additionally, the strategy includes the development of a Volunteer Training Program and an Indigenous Engagement Program to support ongoing maintenance efforts.

The Oak Ridges Moraine Trail Strategy represents a significant step towards sustainable tourism, ecological preservation, and reconciliation with Indigenous communities. To learn more, please visit: https://www.greenbelt.ca/oak_ridges_moraine_trail_strategy.

About the Greenbelt and the Greenbelt Foundation

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only organization solely dedicated to ensuring the Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. Operating as an independent, charitable organization, the Foundation receives core funding from the Government of Ontario as well as public and private support to make strategic investments that enhance and improve the Greenbelt’s natural and economic systems.

Since 2005, with the support of the Province of Ontario and many partners, the Foundation has funded investments in the Greenbelt’s interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

Now a world-class model for land use policy, Ontario’s Greenbelt spans over two million acres of protected natural landscapes, farmlands, and urban river valleys. For more information, visit: www.greenbelt.ca.

