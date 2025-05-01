Governor Phil Scott and The Hartford Announce Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Open Enrollment for Individuals

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and The Hartford today announced the launch of the third and final phase of the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FMLI) program, making it available to self-employed workers and individuals who do not have access to coverage through their employer. Enrollment begins May 1 and runs through May 31 with benefits beginning January 1, 2026.

“I’m appreciative of The Hartford’s willingness to work with us to bring this voluntary program to working Vermonters without raising taxes to do so,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This paid family and medical leave benefit has proven its value to Vermont because it’s affordable.”

The Vermont FMLI Individual Purchasing Program provides six weeks of paid leave coverage, protecting 60% of an individual’s income (up to $2,031.92 per week) when a family or medical leave is needed for:

The birth of a child and to care for the newborn child within one year of birth;

An employee’s adoption of a child or foster care placement, and to care for the newly placed child within one year of placement;

Caring for the employee’s spouse, child, stepchild, foster child, ward who lives with the employee, parent or parent of the employee’s spouse who has a serious health condition;

A serious health condition that makes the employee unable to perform the essential functions of their job; or

Any qualifying exigency arising out of the fact that the employee’s spouse, child, or parent is a covered military member on “covered active duty,” or to care for a covered service-member with a serious injury or illness if the eligible employee is the service-member’s spouse, son, daughter, parent, or next of kin (i.e. “military caregiver leave”).

Kim Rudeen, head of Absence Management for Employee Benefits at The Hartford, said, “The Hartford is proud to partner with Vermont to initiate a new phase of its innovative Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, which will extend income protection benefits to workers without access to coverage through their employer. As a trusted provider of employee benefits, our leave programs help ease the financial stress that can come with taking time off from work, supporting employees when they need it the most.”

Using a self-service digital approach, individuals can visit the Vermont FMLI Individual Purchasing Program website to obtain a quote and enroll. Vermonters can sign up through May 31, 2025. Under certain circumstances, individuals may be able to enroll outside of the enrollment period.

The Vermont FMLI Individual Purchasing Program is Phase Three of Vermont FMLI rollout. Phase One enrolled all Vermont state employees with benefits beginning on July 1, 2023. Phase Two went into effect July 1, 2024 and offered benefits to private and non-state public employers with two or more employees. Visit The Hartford’s website to learn more about this phased approach.

