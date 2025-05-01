Register for summer learning opportunities on classroom management and engagement strategies

For a second consecutive year, the Iowa Department of Education will host free regional learning sessions this summer for school districts across the state. These engaging learning opportunities will provide attendees with more information on evidence-based classroom management practices and strategies on how to put students at the center of learning.

Registration is now open through May 16 and all Iowa school districts can sign up for one or more of the regional sessions. Each individual person attending the session will need to submit a registration.

Descriptions for each workshop are listed below.

CHAMPS (K-8) and Discipline in the Secondary Classroom (9-12)

The CHAMPS and Discipline in the Secondary Classroom learning opportunities are evidence-based, proactive approaches to classroom management, which can help guide staff in making decisions about managing behavior within an effective, positive classroom management plan. CHAMPS and Discipline in the Secondary Classroom use the same framework, with the CHAMPS session tailored for grades K-8 and Discipline in the Secondary Classroom set for grades 9-12.

These two-day regional workshops are intended for educators, principals, instructional coaches as well as mentor and lead teachers. Attendees will learn more about the following areas:

How to create an environment conducive to learning and supportive of building relationships

How to clearly define and teach expectations for students

How to clearly communicate their expectations for every classroom activity and transition

How to identify ways to structure and organize their instructional setting and routines to promote responsible behavior from students

How to collect data to inform instructional practices

How to use observational skills and resource tools aligned with the practices

How to align CHAMPS with existing evidence-based positive behavior supports and programs

The CHAMPS and Discipline in the Secondary Classroom will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

CHAMPS/Discipline in the Secondary Classroom

June 5-6 (as part of the Teaching for Impact training), Des Moines

June 5-6 (as part of the Teaching for Impact training), Des Moines CHAMPS

June 9-10, Des Moines

June 9-10, Des Moines Discipline in the Secondary Classroom

June 11-12, Des Moines

June 11-12, Des Moines CHAMPS

June 17-18, Davenport

June 17-18, Davenport CHAMPS

June 23-24, Cedar Rapids

June 23-24, Cedar Rapids CHAMPS

June 23-24, Waukee

June 23-24, Waukee Discipline in the Secondary Classroom

June 25-26, Davenport

A CHAMPS Virtual Coaching session will also be held on Sept. 15 for administrators and other leaders who attend one of the CHAMPS or Discipline in the Secondary Classroom opportunities. Information on how to attend will be sent directly to attendees. This additional training will provide administrators and instructional leaders with a collaborative structure and skills to create, support and sustain the implementation of CHAMPS in the classrooms while also supporting teachers with creating positive classrooms.

Engaging Learners

Engaging Learners is an interactive session during which participants will learn strategies to put students at the center of their learning, including engaging even reluctant students to actively think, talk and write. Attendees will practice activities that engage students to learn academic vocabulary, comprehend content, correct mistakes and deepen connections.

This full-day regional workshop is prioritized for educators, district leaders, principals, instructional coaches and mentor and lead teachers and will focus on the following areas:

Strategies to gain meaningful participation by all students

Questioning techniques to promote student critical thinking and productive struggle

Thinking stems to support student cognition

Strategies to check for understanding

Ways to monitor student learning

Methods of using student evidence to make instructional decisions

All Engaging Learners sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Engaging Learners with Access for All (K-12)

June 5 (as part of the Teaching for Impact training), Des Moines

June 6 (as part of the Teaching for Impact training), Des Moines

June 5 (as part of the Teaching for Impact training), Des Moines June 6 (as part of the Teaching for Impact training), Des Moines Engaging Learners (Elementary)

July 14, Burlington

July 14, Burlington Engaging Learners (Elementary)

July 15, Davenport

July 15, Davenport Engaging Learners (Middle and High School)

July 16, Davenport

July 16, Davenport Engaging Learners (K-12)

July 17, Des Moines

July 17, Des Moines Engaging Learners (Elementary)

July 18, Pocahontas

The Engaging Learners with Access for All workshop includes the general Engaging Learners content with additional learning about accessible instruction. Educators may register for both Engaging Learners and the Engaging Learners Access for All opportunities.



Questions regarding the CHAMPS, Discipline in the Secondary Classroom and Engaging Learners regional learning opportunities can be directed to Heidi Anthony-Plahn at heidi.anthony@iowa.gov or Sarah Seney at sarah.seney@iowa.gov.