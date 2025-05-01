GetHairMD™ Introduces Innovative Dual Wave Energy Cap for Non-Surgical Hair Restoration

We believe everyone deserves access to affordable, personalized hair restoration treatments to help regain their confidence.” — Paul Herchman

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD™, a leading network of physicians specializing in non-invasive hair restoration, announces its patented Dual-Wave Energy Cap, a non-invasive, FDA-cleared solution for individuals experiencing hair thinning and loss. This advanced treatment option joins GetHairMD's multi-modality suite of personalized hair restoration solutions.Patients use the device from the comfort of their home for just 10 minutes a day with the accompanying app to track their usage."The introduction of our Dual-Wave Energy Cap represents our commitment to offering patients the most effective, non-invasive hair restoration options available," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "We believe everyone deserves access to affordable, personalized hair restoration treatments to help regain their confidence."The GetHairMD Dual-Wave Energy Cap utilizes dual-wavelength technology that combines specific light wavelengths to maximize scalp penetration and stimulate hair follicles. Equipped with medical-grade LEDs, the cap delivers uniform light energy across the entire scalp, ensuring comprehensive coverage for optimal results.This technology works by:• Enhancing blood circulation to the scalp• Activating cellular function within hair follicles• Encouraging dormant follicles to enter the growth phase• Strengthening existing hair to prevent further loss• Release of nitric oxide to inhibit steroidogenesis and the production of DHTGetHairMD's philosophy centers on a multi-modality approach to hair restoration. The Dual-Wave Energy Cap is designed to complement and enhance the effectiveness of their comprehensive treatment protocols, including clinical laser therapy, prescription topicals, and oral medications customized to each patient's genetic profile."What makes our approach unique is how the Dual-Wave Energy Cap integrates with our personalized treatment plans," said John Carullo, President of GetHairMD. "Our network physicians use HairMetrix, our AI-powered hair analysis tool, to assess each patient's specific needs and may incorporate DNA swab testing to develop truly customized treatment plans. The cap provides patients with a convenient way to enhance these treatments in the comfort of their home, resulting in more effective outcomes."The Dual-Wave Energy Cap is exclusively available through GetHairMD's network of partner physicians. Practices that join the GetHairMD network receive exclusive territory rights, helping them become the premier provider for patients in their region. New patients can order the Dual-Wave Energy Cap online at GetHairMD’s online shop.Designed for convenience, the wireless cap requires only a short daily session that easily fits into patients' routines. Clinical studies have shown visible improvements in hair density and thickness within 4-6 months of consistent use, making it an ideal option for both men and women seeking natural-looking results.Patients visiting GetHairMD network providers can expect:• Personalized treatment plans based on individual hair loss patterns• Non-surgical options with no downtime• Affordable treatment packages• Access to exclusive technologies like the Dual-Wave Energy Cap• Comprehensive care from experienced physicians specializing in hair restorationThe GetHairMD Dual-Wave Energy Cap is available for patients across all GetHairMD network locations nationwide.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. We offer a multi-modality approach, combining innovative technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate.GetHairMD™ partners with every patient to formulate a personalized treatment plan customized to each individual's unique hair loss needs and concerns. With over 50 locations nationally, GetHairMD™ is committed to being the one place patients need for all medically approved hair loss solutions throughout their hair growth and maintenance journey.For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit www.gethairmd.com To order the GetHairMD Dual-Wave Energy Cap, visit the GetHairMD shop

