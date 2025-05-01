ITS Logistics Launches Sustainability Dashboard to Provide Accurate Scope 3 Emissions Data and Comply with Industry Regulations

-- Data-driven approach to emissions tracking eliminates industry-wide reporting ‘black hole’--

RENO, Nev., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, has launched its Sustainability Dashboard, a database that provides accurate, fleet-level and load-level emissions data. This new tool helps shippers close Scope 3 reporting gaps to comply with governmental regulations and achieve sustainability goals. The data-driven approach to emissions tracking eliminates uncertainty by leveraging multiple data sources to provide shippers with accurate, actionable insights. With increasing regulatory pressure, such as California’s Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253), companies must provide defensible emissions disclosures, and ITS’ new dashboard allows them to have complete visibility.

“Companies are under pressure from regulations, customers, and investors to disclose their Scope 3 emissions,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics. “Our dashboard incorporates the Fleet Sustainability Index, which provides accurate fleet-level emissions calculations, rather than relying on industry averages or broad assumptions. Unlike competitors that estimate emissions based on equipment type, our tool provides fleet-specific, shipment-level data, making reporting far more accurate and defensible.”

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that the transportation sector alone accounts for 29% of total U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it a critical focus for decarbonization. Scope 3 tracking has historically been an enormous challenge for shippers relying on outsourced transportation providers. Categorized in three distinct scopes, Scope 3 emissions consist of the indirect emissions from a company’s entire value chain, which include suppliers, transportation, and product use. Overall, the lack of direct ownership over areas of the value chain makes Scope 3 emissions far more complex to measure.

“Through conversations with Fortune 1,000 companies, we learned that Scope 3 emissions tracking is one of their biggest sustainability challenges,” said Lauren Miller, Sustainability Manager at ITS Logistics. “These companies have measurable goals to reduce emissions, but obtaining accurate, defensible data from outsourced carriers has been a black hole. Each company is experiencing challenges with data gaps, fragmented carrier networks, and regulatory uncertainty.”

Now, with complete visibility into ITS-managed shipments, companies can ensure compliance with evolving sustainability regulations and gain valuable insights to help implement effective emissions reduction strategies.

Key Features Include:

Shipment-Level Emissions Data: Granular emission tracking at the load level.

Granular emission tracking at the load level. Fleet-Level Emission Factors: More accurate than industry average-based estimates, sourced from government datasets like DOT, EPA, and NHTSA.

More accurate than industry average-based estimates, sourced from government datasets like DOT, EPA, and NHTSA. Custom Reporting: Real-time and historical insights for ESG reporting and sustainability goals.

Real-time and historical insights for ESG reporting and sustainability goals. Benchmarking & Optimization: Assess and reduce your environmental footprint.

For more information about ITS Logistics’ Sustainability Dashboard and comprehensive service offerings, visit https://www.its4logistics.com/services .

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, the #12 drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678e67cc-f901-436e-aaf4-f2607d5a5178

ITS Logistics Launches Sustainability Dashboard to Provide Accurate Scope 3 Emissions Data and Comply with Industry Regulations Data-driven approach to emissions tracking eliminates industry-wide reporting ‘black hole’

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.