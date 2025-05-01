SPR Expands Access to the SPRINT® PNS System for Veterans with New Distribution Agreement with Veteran’s Health Medical Supply

- National clinical review and contract offers an easier path to care for millions of Veterans -

CLEVELAND, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR announced today that the SPRINT PNS System is now available on the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) Surgical Implants-Next Generation (SING) contract via a distribution agreement with ERA Health, LLC dba Veteran’s Health Medical Supply (VHMS). The addition of SPRINT PNS to this contract will provide VA healthcare providers greater access and ease of purchase via VHMS federal contracts. The SPRINT PNS System is also currently available on the Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) and ECAT federal contracts.

This new agreement with VHMS will offer physicians working in Veterans Affairs easier access to the SPRINT System and incorporate the support of VHMS staff and their longstanding relationships with purchasing staff at these facilities. The increased visibility within the VA network is a significant benefit to SPR as the SPRINT PNS System continues to see rapid adoption in the marketplace. The Veteran’s Health Administration has a significant reach throughout the U.S. with 170 VA Medical Centers and 1,193 outpatient sites of care that can deliver support to over 9.1 million Veterans enrolled in the VA health care program.

“We are proud to continually expand access opportunities for those that can benefit from our SPRINT PNS treatment, and it is particularly important to provide our veterans who served our country appropriate solutions with the potential for long-term relief to help address their pain,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR. “Products included under this SING contract go through a comprehensive national clinical review which can help streamline the local product committee process in providing access to patients that are in need of care.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

SPR Contacts:

Michelle McDonald

Vice President – Marketing

Michelle.McDonald@SPRPainRelief.com

844.378.9108

Dave Folkens

Public Relations

Dave.Folkens@SPRPainRelief.com

612.978.6547

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.