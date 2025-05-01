Ohio University, HTC VIVE and Virtualware partner to accelerate Ohio’s manufacturing economy

Athens, Ohio, May 1, 2025 - Ohio University, HTC VIVE, and Virtualware have partnered to launch a new program called the Digital Enterprise Collaboratory (DEC), which will provide infrastructure to power new digital engineering and workforce development programs to support the growing demand for advanced manufacturing in Ohio.

The partnership combines Ohio University’s leadership in engineering education, HTC VIVE’s industry-leading XR hardware and software technologies, and Virtualware’s enterprise XR platform VIROO. The project will provide Ohio University with the technology infrastructure and capabilities needed to accelerate product development, research, and workforce development by enabling real-time collaboration between disparate university, industry, government, and Department of Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) members using the latest digital engineering & immersive technologies.

The program will also expand Ohio University’s existing manufacturing training and certification programs to support the growing demand for new factory workers.

“This program represents a bold step forward in immersive digital engineering,” said Scott Miller, associate dean for Industry Partnerships at Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology. “By integrating XR technology into our educational and research programs, we are preparing the next generation of engineers to think spatially, act collaboratively, and solve real-world problems. Manufacturing is Ohio’s largest industry sector that is contributing 17.5% of the state’s GDP and we need to prepare our local workforce for the new jobs in advanced manufacturing.”

“HTC VIVE is proud to be part of this initiative that puts immersive technology at the heart of innovation and education,” said Daniel O’Brien, President Americas at HTC VIVE. “With these new labs, Ohio University is positioning itself as a leader in Industry 4.0.”

John Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA adds “The state of Ohio is home to many manufacturers and will soon be home to new advanced technology factories being built by Intel and Anduril, who need an estimated 7,000 new workers. Ohio University has been asked by the State and manufacturing companies to find ways to help accelerate product development using digital engineering methods and to develop workforce development initiatives using the latest technologies. Our VIROO platform integrated with HTC’s XR solutions provides Ohio University with infrastructure that can be used for many different purposes and years to come.”

Ohio University faces a key challenge, enabling engineers, researchers, and end users to collaborate in real time and in 3D across its geographically separated campuses. Athens and Dayton, located two and a half hours apart by car, currently require physical travel for collaboration. While many end users, such as the U.S. Air Force and Intel, are based in Dayton, much of the University's research takes place in Athens. The implementation of the DEC is set to bridge that gap, helping accelerate research and product development.

The DEC infrastructure consists of two new laboratories located at the Athens Campus and at the OHIO facility in Dayton, located within the Digital Transformation Center (DTC). These labs are connected through the VIROO Enterprise XR platform and are equipped with virtual reality equipment and software tools. Users can collaborate, share projects, product prototypes, and even create digital twins in real time, either from within the labs or from remote desktops, classrooms, or homes. The University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) operates the DTC and has partnered with Ohio University to develop and launch the DEC’s Dayton location, furthering the DTC’s mission as a collaborative innovation hub that drives innovation, fuels workforce development, and fosters cross-sector collaboration among academia, industry, and government.

The DEC will officially open on May 5 at the Athens Campus and on May 7 in Dayton. The Dayton DEC opening will be part of the evening event hosted at the DTC during the Dayton Digital Transformation Summit, a regional event focused on innovation and technology in manufacturing and workforce development.

About Ohio University

Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders. OHIO is committed to fostering, embracing, and celebrating diversity in all forms. Our Athens Campus offers students residential learning experience in one of the nation’s most picturesque academic settings. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state, and online programs further advance the University’s commitment to providing educational access and opportunity. Ohio University is a Carnegie R1-classified research-intensive institution with a record of advancing knowledge through discovery and innovation in the natural and biomedical sciences, humanities and arts, and engineering. Visit www.ohio.edu for more information.

About Virtualware

With more than two decades of expertise in building enterprise solutions globally, Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR) is a world leader in 3D-driven enterprise software. The company delivers a professional and practical approach to real-time 3D by providing companies and institutions with the tools and support they need to grow, strengthen, and accelerate their adoption of advanced visualization and simulation technologies, including XR, digital twin, and virtual commissioning.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium XR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. HTC's business also includes the spatial collaboration platforms VIVERSE and VIVERSE for Business, HTC smartphones, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production system, and our G REIGNS 5G connectivity solutions. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. (“Virtualware” or the “Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.