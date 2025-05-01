Video Game Veteran Ludon Lee Launches Rice Rocket with Silicon Valley 'New Tech Hollywood' Model

Disrupting Independent Film Industry by Inviting Wall Street Retail Investors to Participate in Movies, Video Games & Merchandise for Digital Media Franchises

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ludon Lee, a Chinese American and veteran in the video game industry, has announced the launch of his new digital media company, Rice Rocket. With a unique Silicon Valley "New Tech Hollywood™" model, Rice Rocket is set to disrupt the independent film industry from comic book creators, music artists and YouTubers to revolutionize the way creative talents are funded and supported with 5G Internet distribution.

New Tech Hollywood™ is the brainchild of Lee, who started his career at Electronic Arts as a Video Game Tester with EA Sports Tiger Woods 99 PGA Tour Golf, saw the need for a new business model in the independent film industry from his experience as an entrepreneur in Hollywood. "The traditional model of independent film financing is broken," says Lee. "It's time for a new approach that allows creative talents to retain control of their projects and anyone can invest."

The New Tech Hollywood™ model is simple: creators pitch their projects to potential non-accredited investors on YouTube, and if the investors are interested, they can choose to invest in the project through an equity crowdfunding campaign platform. The creator keeps 100% ownership of the intellectual property, and the investors get a return on their investment if the movie, video game and merchandise are successful.

The company is developing locations for five digital media studios in San Francisco's SOMA district, which will serve as the "New Tech Hollywood" capital for creative talents and provide a collaborative and innovative space to bring creative ideas to life, while also offering opportunities for investors to see their investments in action.

The global digital entertainment market is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030.

Lee is excited about the potential of Rice Rocket and its ability to disrupt the traditional independent film industry model. He believes that with the support of the community and the power of technology, Rice Rocket can pave the way for a new era in the global digital media entertainment industry.

Rice Rocket Entertainment™

Rice Rocket Entertainment™ (Rice Rocket) is an innovative digital media company that will be shaking up the independent film industry with a Silicon Valley disruptive model called "New Tech Hollywood™." This collective of comic book creators, music artists and YouTubers is developing movies, video games and merchandise for 5G Internet distribution by equity crowdfunding investment campaigns on YouTube.

Web:

https://www.ricerocket.biz

Rice Rocket: Revolutionizing Indie Films with New Tech Hollywood™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.