Mercy University and Cristo Rey Network Form National Partnership to Promote College Access and Student Success

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced it has partnered with the Cristo Rey Network (CRN), reinforcing a shared commitment to expanding college access, persistence and completion for first-generation and low-income students. This partnership underscores Mercy University's dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment that ensures student success from enrollment to graduation.“This partnership embodies both Mercy University and Cristo Rey Network’s commitment to empowering students with transformative educational and professional opportunities,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “By collaborating with the Cristo Rey Network, we are dedicated to ensuring that Cristo Rey graduates can continue to thrive academically, socially, and in their future careers.”“Our new partnership with Mercy University reflects a bold, shared vision: to open more doors to high-quality college opportunities for Cristo Rey graduates,” said Kelby Woodard, president and CEO of the Cristo Rey Network. “Together, we are establishing the framework for our students not just to access college, but to excel there and lead lives of purpose and impact.”Through this collaboration, Mercy University and CRN will work together to provide Cristo Rey students with the tools, guidance and resources needed to navigate the college application process and excel in their studies. By combining Mercy University’s student support services with CRN’s alumni network, this initiative creates a strong foundation for first-generation and low-income students to thrive.To support these students throughout their college experience, Mercy University will actively engage with CRN schools through recruitment initiatives such as campus visits and college fairs while eliminating barriers to the application process by offering fee waivers and holistic admissions reviews. The university also commits to providing competitive financial aid that meets a significant portion of students’ demonstrated need, as well as access to pre-college programs and on-campus support networks that enhance inclusion and retention. Mercy University will work closely with CRN to facilitate mentorship opportunities and strengthen communication between its admissions and alumni support teams, ensuring seamless transitions from high school through college completion.Similarly, Cristo Rey Network will encourage its students to explore and apply to Mercy University while maintaining open collaboration to support their college journey. CRN will provide essential guidance on financial aid processes, track student participation in pre-college programs and maintain check-ins with alumni enrolled at Mercy University. Additionally, CRN will foster professional development for university staff and counselors through events such as the Annual Summit on College Success, webinars, and networking opportunities, ensuring best practices in supporting first-generation and low-income college students.Cristo Rey alumni currently enrolled at Mercy University have already seen the benefits of this collaboration firsthand.“Cristo Rey definitely prepared me for college,” said Johan Lopez, a Mercy University junior. “They were like a beacon. The transition between the two was seamless. I am proud to be a student at Mercy. I am doing well. I know my professors. This partnership is great to see.”“It was a smooth transition because of all the support I got,” said Miranda Tirado, a Mercy University freshman. “I really like it at Mercy.”“Cristo Rey encouraged me and always pushed me to be better,” said Rosmariel Gil, a Mercy University freshman. “They never gave up on me. At Mercy, I felt very prepared, did not feel I was behind, but prepped for all of my college classes. The support at Mercy has been great. I feel at home here.”“Cristo Rey guided me and taught me never to give up,” added Bryan Dominique, a Mercy University sophomore. “They allowed me to pick a college that aligned with my passion for computer science and be able to finish earlier and with a master’s degree. As a first-generation college student, I want to make my family proud, I want to make myself proud. The support at Mercy has been great. My mentor is always checking up on me.”These personal experiences exemplify the goals of partnership providing Cristo Rey students not just with access to higher education, but a solid foundation to succeed.As part of this collaboration, Mercy looks forward to working with CRN to continue developing programs and initiatives that address college access, admission and persistence. For more information about this partnership, or to apply to Mercy University, please contact Trisha Beharry, Director of Undergraduate Admissions, at tbeharry@mercy.edu.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu About the Cristo Rey NetworkThe Cristo Rey Networkis the only network of high schools in the country that integrate four years of rigorous college preparatory academics with four years of professional work experience through the Corporate Work Study Program. Comprised of 40 Catholic, career focused, college preparatory schools, the Cristo Rey Network delivers a powerful and innovative approach to education that equips students from families of limited economic means with the knowledge, character, and skills to achieve their aspirations. For more information, visit https://www.cristoreynetwork.org/

