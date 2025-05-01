RoomSync Partners with Counslr to Launch the Fall Pass to Improve Community Well-being and Increase Revenue

Student Residents Across the US to Have 24/7/365 Access to Text-based Mental Health Support to Mitigate Heightened Periods of Stress

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, a leading digital mental health company , and RoomSync, the premier provider of roommate matching software , announced a strategic partnership to provide student residents access to on-demand mental health support and wellness resources through the Fall Pass. The partnership aims to integrate Counslr’s live, licensed, and culturally competent mental health professionals with RoomSync’s technology-driven roommate matching to help the student housing industry improve student safety, wellness, and community engagement while reducing stressors associated with off-campus living. The partnership tackles the “transition crunch” —the surge of stress many students feel during move-in—by offering residents unlimited access to Counslr for their first 90 days at the community.

“Move‑in season compresses every major life change into a few hectic weeks—new classes, new city, and often a brand‑new roommate,” says Rob Castellucci, RoomSync co‑founder & CEO. “We saw a chance to ease that ‘transition crunch’ by pairing RoomSync’s self‑selection roommate platform with Counslr’s 24/7 text access to licensed counselors. Together we can give residents immediate, judgment‑free support right when they need it most, helping them settle in, thrive socially, and ultimately renew their leases with confidence.”

The partnership represents a transformative step in community well-being, reinforcing the mission to empower student housing properties to provide holistic support, foster healthier residential communities, and strengthen their value through improved retention and resident satisfaction.

“College students today face increasing levels of stress, anxiety, and mental health challenges, with suicide being a leading cause of death among young adults. The pressures of academic performance, social dynamics, financial strain, and transitional life changes contribute to declining mental well-being,” said Josh Liss, Co-founder and CEO of Counslr. “We are looking forward to working with RoomSync as a wellness resource for student residents at any point of the day, all while knowing that their home away from home is focused on their overall well-being.”

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc.) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com .

ABOUT ROOMSYNC

RoomSync is the leading roommate self-selection platform for purpose built student housing communities. Through intuitive web and mobile apps, residents create detailed profiles, set lifestyle preferences, and choose their own roommates—driving higher satisfaction and reducing staff workload. Founded in 2007, RoomSync now serves more than 750 communities across North America, helping operators cut complaints, boost renewals, and foster thriving resident experiences. For more information, visit roomsync.com or email info@roomsync.com.

