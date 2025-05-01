Buxton Helmsley Announces Corporate Transformation, Director and Officer Appointments

Announces Recent Corporate Transformation and Further Plans Involving Reimagined Enterprise

Announces Commencement of USD$50mm Private Placement of Common Stock Ownership in Buxton Helmsley Parent Company, Having Received Immediate Subscriptions, and Exploring Possible Direct Listing on New York Stock Exchange

Substantial Majority of Offering Proceeds to Be Temporarily Allocated Toward Launch of Inaugural Fund, with Parent Company Investors Obtaining Fee-Free Indirect Fund Exposure and Unique Economic Benefits Not Experienced by Unaffiliated Limited Partners

Alexander E. Parker, Ranked Among the Top 15% of Global Activist Investors by Engagement Volume According to Bloomberg’s “Activism League Tables,” Appointed as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Appoints Independent Financial Industry Veterans Charles Garcia, Rumbi Petrozzello, and Beth Haddock to Board of Directors

Appoints Tenured Financial and Venture Capital Professional Johnathan Flickinger as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Appoints Former BNP Paribas and UBS Equity Research Head Weiyee In [殷 維一] as Head of Capital Markets Research

Plans to Form The Buxton Helmsley Foundation, to Begin Operations in Q4 2025

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buxton Helmsley, Inc. (together with certain of its affiliates, “BH”, “we”, or the “Company”), a New York City-based alternative asset manager, today announced a series of actions taken between February and April 2025. These initiatives follow the continued success of its flagship low-correlation defensive activism strategy, which has consistently captured opportunities across market cycles. BH has also unveiled plans involving a USD$50 million private placement of common stock in parent company Buxton Helmsley, Inc. (offering unique benefits to investors distinct from underlying BH fund offerings):

Commencement of USD$50 Million Private Placement of Common Stock in Parent Company, Buxton Helmsley, Inc. – BH has commenced a Rule 506(c) private placement of USD $50 million of common stock (the “New Private Offering”). Immediately prior to commencement (under Rule 506(b)), BH secured initial subscriptions. A substantial majority of the proceeds from the New Private Offering will be allocated to sponsoring BH’s inaugural investment fund, carrying forward an expanded version of the defensive activism strategy developed by Alexander E. Parker. This initiative further solidifies the Buxton Helmsley name among the top 15% of global activist investors by engagement volume, as ranked within Bloomberg’s “Activism League Tables.” BH has also begun exploring a potential direct listing of its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.



BH is preparing to launch its largest investor advocacy initiative to date, targeting a global corporation with a market capitalization of over $5 billion. Evidence of extensive insider trading among senior executives and "hush money" payments to whistleblowers is anticipated to drive an immediate, majority board refresh, allowing for BH to thereafter unlock significant operational and financial improvements. Given the anticipated media coverage and heightened investor interest once the initiative becomes public, pricing for future BH common stock sales will likely be adjusted upward following the public disclosure of this latest and largest campaign. Prospective investors wishing to participate under the current terms of the New Private Offering are encouraged to inquire about investing before the public announcement.



Interested investors should inquire via e-mail at ir@buxtonhelmsley.com .

Commencement of Investor Discussions and Acceptance of New Private Offering Subscriptions – BH has initiated discussions with investment banks, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors, and has begun accepting New Private Offering subscriptions. All investors must be accredited, and reasonable steps will be taken to verify accreditation in accordance with U.S. securities laws. The New Private Offering is not being conducted in any jurisdiction where such an offering would be unlawful under that jurisdiction’s securities laws, and eligibility screening will apply to all investors, regardless of domicile.





– BH has initiated discussions with investment banks, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors, and has begun accepting New Private Offering subscriptions. All investors must be accredited, and reasonable steps will be taken to verify accreditation in accordance with U.S. securities laws. The New Private Offering is not being conducted in any jurisdiction where such an offering would be unlawful under that jurisdiction’s securities laws, and eligibility screening will apply to all investors, regardless of domicile. Appoints Financial Industry Veterans Charles Garcia, Rumbi Petrozzello, and Beth Haddock to Board of Directors:

Charles Garcia – Mr. Garcia serves as the Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a Member of Audit Committee at BH, where he contributes his expertise in executive leadership, corporate governance, and financial oversight. With significant experience across capital markets and financial services, he brings valuable perspective to the Company's leadership structure. Before joining BH, Mr. Garcia founded Climb Leadership International, a company dedicated to fostering leadership excellence at Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and financial technology firms. His distinguished career includes serving as a Managing Director at Citadel and Director of Business Development at BlackRock. Mr. Garcia began his professional journey at Bloomberg LP, where he spearheaded the company's strategic expansion across Latin America. Beyond his corporate achievements, Mr. Garcia has made significant academic contributions as an adjunct professor at Columbia University, and as a professor and Assistant Dean at Long Island University Post’s School of Business. His combined experience in financial markets, leadership development, and academia provides BH with comprehensive governance expertise. Rumbi B. Petrozzello, CPA CFF CFE – Ms. Petrozzello serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Nominating and Governance Committee at BH, where she contributes her extensive expertise in accounting, forensic investigation, and compliance oversight. As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF), and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), she brings critical financial governance skills to the firm's leadership team. Before joining BH, Ms. Petrozzello established herself as a principal at Rock Consulting, where she provides specialized consulting services focused on internal control adequacy and litigation support for accounting and financial matters. At Seramount, a professional services and research firm, she serves as Head of Strategy, Consulting, driving initiatives to advance high-performing, inclusive workplaces. Her leadership experience includes serving as past President of the New York State Society of CPAs, in addition to actively serving as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Ms. Petrozzello's combination of forensic accounting expertise, strategic consulting experience, and professional leadership provides BH with exceptional financial oversight capabilities. Beth Haddock, Esq. – Ms. Haddock serves on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee at Buxton Helmsley, bringing over 25 years of strategic leadership in financial services, fintech, and corporate governance. She has held leadership roles across diverse environments, from large public multinationals to privately held startups, with revenues ranging from under $100 million to over $10 billion. Her background includes leadership roles at AXA S.A., Brown Brothers Harriman, Guggenheim Investments, and AdvisorEngine (acquired by Franklin Templeton), driving growth through strategic corporate development, risk management, and operational execution. Beth’s expertise spans finance, regulation, and market development, with notable initiatives including the launch of new European Union service centers, successful government grant applications, compliance program redesigns, and global fund expansion. With over seven years of experience in emerging technologies, she is well-versed in regulatory strategy, compliance, and litigation. Beth has led high-impact legal and compliance departments, holds a patent for measuring return on investment with relation to compliance initiatives, and is the author of Triple Bottom-Line Compliance, where she advocates for pragmatic, sustainable governance frameworks that deliver protection, productivity, and long-term value.





Appoints Alexander E. Parker as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Parker’s defensive and transformative investor engagement campaigns have resulted in the Buxton Helmsley name, over the course of approximately a decade, being ranked among the top 15% of global activist investors (according to Bloomberg, based on investor engagement volume). With a proven track record of impact-oriented investing to resolve market integrity issues and to catalyze positive corporate transformations, Mr. Parker has successfully led the firm's investor advocacy initiatives by combining straightforward business acumen with a deep knowledge of securities, accounting, and legal obligations at publicly traded companies. Before establishing his leadership at BH, Mr. Parker built a reputation as an effective whistleblower, with securities regulators subsequently charging violations at entities he identified. His investor engagement campaigns have gained recognition in prestigious publications, including The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance. Mr. Parker studied finance and economics at Mercy University of New York City, where he participated in the school's honors business program. Based in Manhattan, he maintains an influential network that advances Buxton Helmsley's investor objectives. Mr. Parker has been featured in leading financial publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, MarketWatch, The Irish Times, and TheStreet.com. As a licensed investment professional through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and a FINRA-appointed arbitrator, he brings additional credibility and regulatory insight to his leadership role.





– Mr. Parker’s defensive and transformative investor engagement campaigns have resulted in the Buxton Helmsley name, over the course of approximately a decade, being ranked among the top 15% of global activist investors (according to Bloomberg, based on investor engagement volume). With a proven track record of impact-oriented investing to resolve market integrity issues and to catalyze positive corporate transformations, Mr. Parker has successfully led the firm's investor advocacy initiatives by combining straightforward business acumen with a deep knowledge of securities, accounting, and legal obligations at publicly traded companies. Before establishing his leadership at BH, Mr. Parker built a reputation as an effective whistleblower, with securities regulators subsequently charging violations at entities he identified. His investor engagement campaigns have gained recognition in prestigious publications, including The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance. Mr. Parker studied finance and economics at Mercy University of New York City, where he participated in the school's honors business program. Based in Manhattan, he maintains an influential network that advances Buxton Helmsley's investor objectives. Mr. Parker has been featured in leading financial publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, MarketWatch, The Irish Times, and TheStreet.com. As a licensed investment professional through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and a FINRA-appointed arbitrator, he brings additional credibility and regulatory insight to his leadership role. Appoints Johnathan J. Flickinger as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Mr. Flickinger has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at BH, bringing nearly a decade of experience in financial management and private equity operations. His career spans public multinational organizations and high-growth startups, where he has led initiatives to scale internal operations and strengthen financial reporting. Prior to joining BH, Mr. Flickinger held roles at AngelList, Unilever, and The Livekindly Collective. He has overseen compliance operations for emerging venture firms, global financial planning and analysis initiatives, and has included implementation of post-acquisition financial reporting controls across international organizations. Before joining BH, Johnathan founded a venture-backed fintech company delivering an AI-native solution for registered investment advisors. Recognized for his ability to build scalable financial infrastructure, Mr. Flickinger brings to the firm a distinctive blend of corporate finance acumen, entrepreneurial perspective, and strategic leadership.





– Mr. Flickinger has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at BH, bringing nearly a decade of experience in financial management and private equity operations. His career spans public multinational organizations and high-growth startups, where he has led initiatives to scale internal operations and strengthen financial reporting. Prior to joining BH, Mr. Flickinger held roles at AngelList, Unilever, and The Livekindly Collective. He has overseen compliance operations for emerging venture firms, global financial planning and analysis initiatives, and has included implementation of post-acquisition financial reporting controls across international organizations. Before joining BH, Johnathan founded a venture-backed fintech company delivering an AI-native solution for registered investment advisors. Recognized for his ability to build scalable financial infrastructure, Mr. Flickinger brings to the firm a distinctive blend of corporate finance acumen, entrepreneurial perspective, and strategic leadership. Appoints Weiyee In [ 殷 維一 ] as Head of Capital Markets Research – Mr. In serves as the Head of Capital Markets Research and Chair of the Expert Advisory Board at BH, where he leverages his extensive background as a publishing Wall Street analyst and senior executive at global financial institutions. With expertise spanning technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) equities, Mr. In has played a pivotal role in shaping investment strategies across multinational banks, including UBS and BNP Paribas. Mr. In has also engaged in digital asset custody and institutional trading at several chartered financial institutions. Over his career, he has held leadership roles in equity research, sustainability strategy (ESG), and regulatory advisory, developing AI-driven solutions for financial compliance frameworks such as MiFID II, GDPR, and AML/KYC regulations. A native of New York City, Mr. In has spent much of his career as an expatriate, working in London, Paris, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and across Southeast Asia. As an active angel investor and advisor, he has contributed to fintech, AI, data analytics, and industrial automation startups across Asia and Europe. His work in digital ledger technology (DLT) integration, trade analytics, and financial custody solutions has driven innovation in institutional investment and regulatory compliance.





Mr. In serves as the Head of Capital Markets Research and Chair of the Expert Advisory Board at BH, where he leverages his extensive background as a publishing Wall Street analyst and senior executive at global financial institutions. With expertise spanning technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) equities, Mr. In has played a pivotal role in shaping investment strategies across multinational banks, including UBS and BNP Paribas. Mr. In has also engaged in digital asset custody and institutional trading at several chartered financial institutions. Over his career, he has held leadership roles in equity research, sustainability strategy (ESG), and regulatory advisory, developing AI-driven solutions for financial compliance frameworks such as MiFID II, GDPR, and AML/KYC regulations. A native of New York City, Mr. In has spent much of his career as an expatriate, working in London, Paris, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and across Southeast Asia. As an active angel investor and advisor, he has contributed to fintech, AI, data analytics, and industrial automation startups across Asia and Europe. His work in digital ledger technology (DLT) integration, trade analytics, and financial custody solutions has driven innovation in institutional investment and regulatory compliance. Revocation of Historical “Buxton Helmsley” Trademark Licensees – On February 24, 2025, BH acquired the “Buxton Helmsley” trademark and related intellectual property (the “BH IP”) from BH founder Alexander E. Parker. Immediately prior to BH’s acquisition of the BH IP, Mr. Parker formally revoked the authorization to use the BH IP from two unaffiliated entities (Buxton Helmsley Holdings, Inc. and The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc.), both of which have no shared economic interest or affiliation with BH. BH expressly disclaims any and all activities of these entities for which it is entirely unaffiliated. Immediately after BH’s acquisition of the BH IP, BH filed for formal registration of the BH IP with the USPTO.





– On February 24, 2025, BH acquired the “Buxton Helmsley” trademark and related intellectual property (the “BH IP”) from BH founder Alexander E. Parker. Immediately prior to BH’s acquisition of the BH IP, Mr. Parker formally revoked the authorization to use the BH IP from two unaffiliated entities (Buxton Helmsley Holdings, Inc. and The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc.), both of which have no shared economic interest or affiliation with BH. BH expressly disclaims any and all activities of these entities for which it is entirely unaffiliated. Immediately after BH’s acquisition of the BH IP, BH filed for formal registration of the BH IP with the USPTO. Formation of Buxton Helmsley USA, Inc . – Following the formation and acquisition of the BH IP, BH formed Buxton Helmsley USA, Inc., a newly-registered exempt reporting advisor, having filed the necessary documents with the State of New York.





. – Following the formation and acquisition of the BH IP, BH formed Buxton Helmsley USA, Inc., a newly-registered exempt reporting advisor, having filed the necessary documents with the State of New York. Plans to Form The Buxton Helmsley Foundation in Q4 2025 – As part of its continuing commitment to driving positive public impact, BH plans to establish The Buxton Helmsley Foundation (the “BHF”) in Q4 2025. Concurrent with the formation of BHF, BH will appoint a board of trustees to manage the charitable affairs of BHF. BHF will focus on strategic philanthropy, including medical research and innovation, development of education and economic opportunity, and whistleblower protection. BHF will manage its endowment, comprised of contributions from BH and external donors, to drive a long-term and sustainable impact.



Mr. Parker intends to donate to BHF his direct personal economic interest in a pending lawsuit filed against defendants Assertio Holdings, Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer, Brendan P. O’Grady. The suit alleges defamation per se (the “Assertio Defamation Claim”) arising from the defendants’ response to a scheme of clinical data fraud alleged by multiple former executives-turned-whistleblowers of an Assertio subsidiary (specifically, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the maker of cancer drug Rolvedon, previously clinically tested as Rolontis). Mr. Parker will request that the BHF board of trustees earmark such funds for allocation to cancer-focused causes.



To view the official court filing for Mr. Parker’s Assertio Defamation Claim: https://www.buxtonhelmsley.com/asrt/



The official court transcript from the most recent hearing in which Mr. Parker is a party to (though, BH and its affiliates are not a party to): https://www.buxtonhelmsley.com/asrt/

“This transformation marks a defining moment in Buxton Helmsley’s trajectory,” said Alexander E. Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “What was once a broader, multi-pronged enterprise has now been reimagined as a focused, high-conviction enterprise dedicated solely to alternative asset management. With this sharpened mission and a newly fortified leadership team of industry-leading professionals, Buxton Helmsley is positioned to deliver institutional-grade strategy, integrity-driven investing, and scalable impact. The launch of our $50 million private offering, alongside the formation of The Buxton Helmsley Foundation, underscores our commitment to shaping capital markets and societal outcomes alike, with both precision and purpose, to leave a long-term legacy.”

Accredited investors interested in the USD$50 million New Private Offering may obtain more details at: https://www.buxtonhelmsley.com/news-and-insights/announcements/our-next-chapter

About Buxton Helmsley

Buxton Helmsley, Inc. is a New York City-based alternative asset management firm, managing both active and passive investment strategies across a range of asset classes, with a general focus on opportunities in North America and Europe. The firm’s investment approach is based on deep fundamental analysis and risk management, with a focus on ensuring disclosure obligations are being upheld under applicable accounting standards and securities laws.

Disclosures Related to Private Offering

The information provided within this press release by Buxton Helmsley, Inc. (“BH”) and its affiliates is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities or investment products. This information does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or other advice. BH makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein.

BH is an alternative asset manager and has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and, as such, investors will not be entitled to the benefits of the Investment Company Act. Investments in BH may involve a high degree of risk and may employ speculative investment practices. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose the entire amount invested. Investment in any of the investment funds or securities offered by BH is available only to eligible investors pursuant to the relevant offering documents, which should be read in their entirety.

BH and its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, and agents shall have no liability for any loss or damage arising from reliance on the information contained herein. Access to this website may be restricted under the securities laws in certain jurisdictions. Readers should verify that they are permitted to access this information under applicable law, given that this information may be republished. BH disclaims any and all liability for any unlawful access to this information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information herein contains “forward-looking statements.” Specific forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and include, without limitation, words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “explores,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “could,” “should” and/or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans, or goals are forward-looking and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. There is no assurance that any idea or assumption herein is, or will be proven, correct, or that any of the objectives, plans or goals stated herein will ultimately be undertaken or achieved. If one or more of such risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of BH’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, any actual results may vary materially from any outcomes indicated or suggested by these statements. Accordingly, any and all forward-looking statements should not be regarded nor interpreted as a representation by BH that any and/or all future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will ever be achieved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.