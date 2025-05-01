Submit Release
Telos Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ASHBURN, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mark Bendza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference
Date: May 12, 2025

B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference
Date: May 21, 2025

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The Company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world. 

