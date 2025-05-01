Kids Help Phone Provides Leadership Update Following Katherine Hay’s Appointment to the Senate of Canada

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids Help Phone (KHP) today provided an update on its leadership transition plan following the appointment of its current President & CEO, Katherine (Kathy) Hay, to serve in the Senate of Canada.

Effective May 1st, Susan Morris, currently Group Head and Executive Vice President, Finance and Operations, will move into the role of Interim President & Co-CEO, working closely alongside Kathy, who will become President & Co-CEO, Retired Designate.

In her new role, Susan will assume responsibility for most day-to-day operations of KHP. Kathy will continue to lead strategic initiatives including acceleratorKHP and act as an advisor to the Board. Kathy and Susan will work jointly during this period on governance matters and support the Board in implementation of its full succession plan, with the aim of securing permanent leadership before January 2026.

Effective September 1st, 2025, Susan will continue as Interim President & CEO for the remainder of the year, while Kathy will transition to Strategic Advisor to both the Board of Directors and the Interim President & CEO, consulting with KHP approximately three to five days per month.

“This phased, interim co-leadership plan is designed to ensure that KHP remains in an exceptional position of strength and stability,” said Tracy Sandler, Board Chair of KHP. “On behalf of the Board, we are delighted that Susan has agreed to assume this role to ensure a seamless transition to new leadership in the new year. Susan brings a depth of KHP institutional knowledge, having been with the organization for 28 years, most recently leading finance and operations. Susan has previously served in this interim role back in 2017, and we are confident she is well prepared to assume this responsibility. Please join me in congratulating Susan on her new appointment, and in expressing our gratitude to Kathy for all she has done for KHP in her eight years leading the organization.”

In her tenure at KHP, Kathy has guided KHP through a period of remarkable growth and innovation, including its recent launch of acceleratorKHP. Over the past few years, the organization has expanded its ability to connect with youth from coast to coast to coast as Canada’s only 24/7 e-mental health solution. In 2019, KHP served 1.9 million young people. That number has now risen to more than 22 million interactions since 2020, fueled by new technologies, data insights, and a focus on reaching racialized and other marginalized communities.

KHP’s mission is to ensure that young people always have a place to turn. Under Kathy’s leadership, the organization has introduced initiatives like Finding Hope, RiseUp, and New Journeys, each tailored to serve Indigenous, Black, newcomer, and refugee youth. These programs underscore a deep dedication to equity and social justice and represent the kind of transformative work Kathy aims to bring to her new role in the Senate.

Kathy has earned numerous honours in recognition of her significant effort and contributions. She was previously named one of the Women’s Executive Network Top 100 Canada’s Most Powerful Women, one of Canada’s Top 25 Women of Influence and one of Canada’s Top 10 Women Leaders in Digital Health. She has also been honoured with RBC’s Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award and the University of Waterloo’s Alumni Achievement Award. Most recently, she was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

During this period of exciting change, KHP will continue to thrive and be there for the young people of Canada — because young people need and deserve a space to Feel Out Loud about anything, any time.

Additional Quotes:

“I’m incredibly grateful to Susan for stepping into this interim role and look forward to collaborating with her for the next few months as we co-lead KHP during this transitional period. Susan has been my trusted partner for so many key decisions and there could be no better person to lead KHP during this interim period with such professionalism, passion, commitment and results. Under Susan’s leadership, I’m confident not only that KHP will remain a trusted space for youth to feel out loud and access support whenever they need it most, but we will also continue to harness our momentum, including through acceleratorKHP.”

Senator Katherine Hay, President & co-CEO, Retired Designate, Kids Help Phone

“I’m honoured to help lead KHP through this transition. I’ve been fortunate to witness KHP grow and innovate during my 28 years here, always with a focus on supporting youth mental health. My sincere thanks to Kathy for her leadership, vision and passion. In our eight years working together, Kathy has always been and always will be anchored by her values, felt through every corner of KHP. She has led us with kindness, courage, grit and determination. The impact and legacy of Kathy’s leadership is now part of the very fabric of KHP.”

Susan Morris, Interim President & co-CEO, Kids Help Phone

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada’s first and only 24/7 e-mental health solution and a global leader in youth mental health innovation. For over 35 years, KHP has been the space for any feeling or issue, no matter how big or small, empowering young people across Canada to feel out loud with free, confidential, multilingual support. With innovation in our DNA, KHP continually evolves by blending technology with the empathy of our clinical experts to better serve youth. KHP recently launched acceleratorKHP to drive scalable solutions for complex mental health issues, amplifying youth voices and fostering global partnerships. KHP gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Discover more at kidshelpphone.ca.

To learn more, or to arrange an interview, please contact: media@kidshelpphone.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b323d83-901d-4119-8355-00d6a34b4225

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3cb4602-6b12-458a-9f18-71c729bd6476

Senator Katherine Hay, President & Co-CEO, Retired Designate of Kids Help Phone Senator Katherine Hay, President & Co-CEO, Retired Designate of Kids Help Phone Susan Morris, Interim President & co-CEO of Kids Help Phone Susan Morris, Interim President & co-CEO of Kids Help Phone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.