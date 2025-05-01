374Water to Host First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DURHAM, N.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

374Water CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573 Conference Code: 13753142 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715002&tp_key=0151c3011d

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through May 29, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13753142. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

