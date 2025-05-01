Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,599 in the last 365 days.

Florida Senate Confirms Chairman Rodney Barreto for Reappointment to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has confirmed Chairman Rodney Barreto for another term with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“Chairman Barreto stays two steps ahead of the issues,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. "Rodney’s conservation footprint will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Rodney Barreto

Chairman Barreto is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Barreto Group, Inc. and a Partner with Capital City Consulting Miami. Active in his community, he is a member of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council, Vice Chairman of the Florida Council of 100, the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, and Chairman of FIFA 2026. Previously, Chairman Barreto served 10 years as an FWC Commissioner. In recognition of his leadership, FWC established the Rodney Barreto Award, which is given out annually to recognize the FWC Employee of the Year for outstanding achievements.

Prior to his career with the Barreto Group, Inc., Chairman Barreto was a City of Miami police officer. He earned his Associate of Arts degree from Miami Dade Community College and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Professional Studies from Barry University.

###

FWC’s mission is to manage fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of the people. To learn more about the FWC, visit MyFWC.com.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Florida Senate Confirms Chairman Rodney Barreto for Reappointment to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more