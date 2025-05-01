Florida Senate Confirms Chairman Rodney Barreto for Reappointment to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has confirmed Chairman Rodney Barreto for another term with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“Chairman Barreto stays two steps ahead of the issues,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. "Rodney’s conservation footprint will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Rodney Barreto

Chairman Barreto is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Barreto Group, Inc. and a Partner with Capital City Consulting Miami. Active in his community, he is a member of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council, Vice Chairman of the Florida Council of 100, the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, and Chairman of FIFA 2026. Previously, Chairman Barreto served 10 years as an FWC Commissioner. In recognition of his leadership, FWC established the Rodney Barreto Award, which is given out annually to recognize the FWC Employee of the Year for outstanding achievements.

Prior to his career with the Barreto Group, Inc., Chairman Barreto was a City of Miami police officer. He earned his Associate of Arts degree from Miami Dade Community College and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Professional Studies from Barry University.

FWC’s mission is to manage fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of the people. To learn more about the FWC, visit MyFWC.com.