HealthLynked Expands Patient Access with Enhanced Booking Options and Provider Reviews

NAPLES, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp ( OTCQB: HLYK ) today announced a major enhancement to its appointment booking capabilities, further expanding patient access to care across its growing network of healthcare providers. The latest upgrade makes it easier than ever for patients to discover and schedule appointments directly through the HealthLynked app and platform.

Building upon the prior functionality where users could search for specific providers and book appointments based on date and time availability, the new system introduces four key enhancements:

Date- and Time-Specific Booking with In-Network Providers (Available to all users):

All HealthLynked users, including free members, can continue to search and book directly with in-network providers by selecting specific dates and times based on real-time provider availability. This ensures immediate access to scheduling with HealthLynked participating providers at no cost. Concierge Appointment Requests for Out-of-Network Providers (Available to Concierge Members only):

HealthLynked Concierge Members now have expanded access to request appointments with out-of-network providers. Patients can specify preferred days of the week and whether they prefer morning or afternoon appointments. HealthLynked's dedicated concierge team will then facilitate an appointment that matches these preferences, managing the scheduling process on the patient's behalf. Specialty-Based Appointment Requests Without Selecting a Specific Provider (Available to Concierge Members only):

For patients who need care within a specific medical specialty but do not have a particular doctor in mind, HealthLynked now offers the option for Concierge Members to request an appointment by specialty. Patients simply indicate the specialty, provide their city or zip code, and specify their preferred day and time. The HealthLynked concierge team will locate and coordinate with a provider in the patient's area that meets the patient's requested parameters. Updated Appointment Reasons by Medical Specialty (Available to all users):

The appointment booking interface has been updated to reflect the most common reasons for visits across each medical specialty. Patients can easily select a reason from a specialty-specific list or add an additional reason if their particular concern is not listed, ensuring providers have clear information in advance of each visit.

Introduction of the Enhanced Provider Review Process

As part of HealthLynked's commitment to improving the provider discovery experience, we are proud to introduce an enhanced provider review system.

Users can now leave detailed feedback about their healthcare experiences by submitting both a star rating and a short narrative review of their provider. Once submitted, reviews are screened to maintain quality and reliability.

Provider reviews play a critical role in empowering patients to make better, more informed decisions about their healthcare. Whether seeking a specialist or searching for a provider in a new region, patients can now rely on real feedback from others to guide their choices with greater confidence. Access to verified patient experiences helps users select providers who best match their personal needs and expectations.

Over time, the accumulation of provider reviews will not only improve the transparency of healthcare options but also encourage providers to continuously enhance the quality of care they deliver.

By enabling better-informed patient choices and encouraging higher standards among providers, HealthLynked's enhanced review system drives better healthcare experiences for all — a core part of our mission to help patients "Get Better Faster."

Summary:

HealthLynked's latest platform enhancements make it easier and more flexible for patients to access the care they need. Free users can book directly with in-network providers based on real-time availability, while Concierge Members gain additional access to out-of-network scheduling and specialty-based appointment matching. Updated appointment reasons and an enhanced provider review system empower patients to make better-informed choices about their healthcare, improving both convenience and outcomes. Together, these upgrades streamline the healthcare experience, helping patients find trusted providers faster and more easily across the country.

"At HealthLynked, our mission is to connect patients with the best possible healthcare, faster and more efficiently," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "These latest enhancements expand access to care — whether through in-network booking, concierge appointment requests, or specialty-based provider matching. Just as importantly, our new provider review system gives patients real feedback from other users, helping them make better, more confident decisions about their healthcare. Together, these improvements strengthen the patient experience and drive better health outcomes."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. transforms healthcare through its comprehensive, cloud-based platform that connects patients with providers, streamlines access to health records, and offers tailored AI-driven recommendations. The HealthLynked platform enhances patient-provider communication, reduces healthcare costs, and empowers users with innovative solutions like ARi to take control of their health.

For more information about HealthLynked and ARi, visit www.healthlynked.com .

Download the HealthLynked App:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

