Questrade offers Canadians a new, value-packed way to supercharge their investment decisions with Questrade Plus

Questrade Plus enables inexperienced and seasoned investors alike to take their trading approach to the next level with a comprehensive set of financial tools and investment resources

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s #1 rated* online brokerage -- is excited to introduce Questrade Plus to customers across Canada, beginning today. The new, curated offering is designed to help investors and traders of all experiences make more informed investment decisions with advanced tools, better guidance, and savings on high-value services.

“We are so excited to unveil Questrade Plus to our customers, who are investing time and effort every day to become better investors,” said Hwan Kim, Chief Product Officer, Questrade. “Whether just starting out or seasoned veterans of the market, Questrade Plus provides a value-filled set of tools and resources to help Canadians get further ahead on their investment journey and, ultimately, become much more financially successful and secure.”

Taking into account direct feedback from Questrade customers, Questrade Plus was designed with accelerating customers’ growth in-mind, catering to a wide range of needs for all investors with real-time streaming, advanced tools, free online journaling, and more. Ensuring that shifting investment priorities were also factored in, customers can start and cancel at any time. All customers can try Questrade Plus free for 30 days and, after that, it's $11.95/per month + tax.

Some of the key benefits of Questrade Plus include:

Full level 1 real-time streaming data for all primary U.S. equities and options

Automated portfolio rebalancing (currently provided with Passiv Elite subscription)

subscription) No cost, unlimited journaling requests

Custom trading alerts to never miss an opportunity

Premium educational content to help level-up investing

Advanced charting tools, P&L calculator, and more

Questrade continues to solidify its position as a leading provider of innovative and accessible investment options for Canadian investors with its introduction of zero-commission online trading for Canadian and U.S. listed equities, and real-time fractional stock and ETF trading earlier this year. For more information on what’s ahead, join the r/Questrade community on Reddit where you can learn more and provide direct input to Questrade’s teams.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 25 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $50 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

* MoneySense 2024

