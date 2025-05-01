Enphase Energy Announces Expanded Deployments of IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries Manufactured in the United States

Enphase has deployed more than 6.5 million IQ Microinverters and 50 MWh of IQ Batteries manufactured in the U.S. with domestic and imported components

FREMONT, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced it has shipped more than 6.5 million IQ® Microinverters and 50 MWh of IQ® Batteries from U.S. contract manufacturing facilities. Approximately one million of those microinverters were made with higher domestic content than previous models, which can help solar projects qualify for the “Domestic Content Bonus Credit” using less additional U.S.-made solar equipment to meet the requirements.

Watch a video about Enphase’s manufacturing process in Texas here.

Enphase began shipping IQ8HC™ Microinverters from South Carolina and Texas facilities in 2023. Enphase also recently announced first shipments of its IQ® Battery 5Ps from the United States. Both the microinverters and batteries with SKUs identified by the "DOM" suffix can help projects qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit. These achievements come as Enphase continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities, with recent shipments of IQ8X™ Microinverters and IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters supplied from the U.S. featuring higher domestic content than previous models.

“This milestone represents more than just numbers – it validates the superior performance and reliability we've come to rely on with Enphase's microinverters and batteries," said John Black, owner of Black Platinum Solar & Electric, an installer of Enphase products. "The quality and consistency of these products have set a great standard for the industry."



“The rapid growth of Enphase’s U.S. manufacturing initiative has been impressive," said Cole Anderson, owner of Blossom Solar LLC, an installer of Enphase products. “The focus on advanced technology that’s now shipping from American facilities has created a winning formula for our customers.”

“Microinverters and batteries now shipping from the U.S. have strengthened our offerings,” said Brad Spernak, managing member and chief technology officer at ProSolar, an installer of Enphase products. “These products enable us to take on a broader range of projects, including those requiring domestic components.”

"Shipping 6.5 million microinverters is enough to support more than 300,000 American homes,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “Today, approximately 80% of all Enphase microinverter shipments come from the United States. That’s real impact! These milestones are a testament to our commitment to American energy dominance.”

Learn more about Enphase U.S. manufacturing, IQ8 Microinverters, and IQ Battery 5Ps on its website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; and certain statements regarding the domestic content bonus credit. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.