Neurogen Announces Partnership with NeuroX, a subsidiary of American TelePhysicians

Neurogen’s Brain Health Care Ecosystem Accelerates Access to Early Detection Technology for Alzheimer’s dementia and Mild Cognitive Impairment

CHICAGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurogen Biomarking announced it is partnering with NeuroX, a venture of American TelePhysicians, to provide virtual neurology services that help guide the patient journey on its brain health care ecosystem. Neurogen’s platform is the first patient-initiated system designed to shift the paradigm of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) through improved access to innovative blood biomarker testing and AI-enhanced digital and cognitive assessments. NeuroX board-certified neurologists will support eligible Neurogen patients every step of the way via telehealth, providing follow-up care if indicated and accelerating access to expert cognitive care - delivered in weeks rather than the months-long wait times typically seen in traditional neurology care.

“Neurogen’s partnership with NeuroX is helping us achieve our goal to reimagine the patient journey for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI),” said Dr. Rany Aburashed, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Neurogen Biomarking. “The current standard of care for Alzheimer’s disease is inefficient and delays diagnosis of AD by years. Our partnership with NeuroX enhances our ability to shift that paradigm bringing their board-certified neurologists with specialized training in the nuances of early AD detection testing to everyone eligible so that they receive the highest level of cognitive care through Neurogen’s ecosystem.”

NeuroX leverages board-certified neurologists, advanced AI tools, and personalized care pathways to support patients and caregivers—bringing specialized brain health expertise directly into the biomarker-driven care journey through its participation in the CMS GUIDE Model and its integrated virtual care ecosystem.

Neurogen is expanding partnerships nationwide through the Neurogen Diamond Network with large practice groups and academic centers, a natural extension of the company’s connection with NeuroX telehealth neurologists through this exclusive partnership. The Diamond Network puts Neurogen at the forefront of improving access nationwide to innovative brain care and technology through telehealth and in-person care with board-certified specialists through the Neurogen Biomarking ecosystem.

Patients with memory and thinking concerns often express them first to their primary care physician and then are referred to a neurologist. Seeing a specialist can take 45 to 50 months and can delay diagnosis of AD by many years which for some patients is too late for medical interventions. The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) anticipates a 19% gap between the demand for and supply of neurologists by 2025, driven by an aging population and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders.

“We’re entering a new era in brain health—one where early detection and individualized insight can transform how we approach cognitive wellness, so we are really honored to be working with Neurogen Biomarking as they champion this transformation,” said Dr. Umar Farooq, Co-Founder and Chief of Neurology Services, NeuroX. “Understanding the brain’s trajectory before symptoms appear empowers people to take meaningful steps toward preserving their cognitive function and overall well-being.”

An estimated 7 million Americans aged 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2024. It is estimated that 40% of Americans Age 65+ experience memory impairment, affecting around 16 million people. Only 8 percent of Americans living with mild cognitive impairment receive a diagnosis, leaving 92% undiagnosed. The process of developing Alzheimer’s disease is slow with 15-20 years before there is the onset of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). MCI precedes Alzheimer’s disease by many years.

The Neurogen Biomarking online platform and patient journey begins with Linus Health’s advanced digital cognitive assessments, which identify high-risk individuals and determines their eligibility for further evaluation. Once eligible, patients are sent a blood biomarker collection test to be guided by a phlebotomist in the privacy of the patient’s home. The blood sample is sent to a certified lab that measures phosphorylated tau, ptau217, a specific marker for Alzheimer’s disease pathology. NeuroX board-certified telehealth neurologists will guide patients through the Neurogen journey including:

Blood Biomarker Test Results Interpretation for people with elevated ptau217, speak to the nuance of the test, and guide them to the right place in the healthcare system.

for people with elevated ptau217, speak to the nuance of the test, and guide them to the right place in the healthcare system. A personalized brain health report to explain the outcome of the in-depth cognitive assessment in easy-to-understand language.

explain the outcome of the in-depth cognitive assessment in easy-to-understand language. Personalized brain health action plan to improve lifestyle, including exercise, diet and sleep.



NeuroX joins Neurogen’s collaborators Linus Health who is providing the cutting digital cognitive assessments for patients with memory concerns on the Neurogen Biomarking platform and Quanterix Corporation, a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection. The platform will be commercially available in 2025 for anyone with eligible memory and thinking concerns.

About NeuroX

NeuroX, a venture of American TelePhysicians, is an AI-powered virtual brain health ecosystem dedicated to advancing neurological, mental health, and stroke care. NeuroX combines Virtual Physician Services, advanced AI Virtual Care Technology, and strategic partnerships to provide accessible, specialized care for conditions such as dementia, sleep disorders, migraines, mental health challenges, and stroke recovery. By offering access to expert specialist physicians and a seamless, integrated approach to brain health management, NeuroX ensures patients receive personalized, high-quality care from the comfort of their homes. For more information, visit www.neurox.us.

About Neurogen Biomarking

Neurogen Biomarking is dedicated to supporting early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. Founded by award-winning neurologist, Dr. Rany Aburashed and guided by world-renowned brain health experts, Neurogen Biomarking is on a mission to empower anyone with thinking and memory concerns with the tools, education, and motivation needed to access advanced, personalized care of patients with Alzheimer's disease – and a future with more in it. To learn more visit www.neurogenbiomarking.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Dr. Umar Farooq MD, FAHA, FACP and the Chief Clinical Officer at American TelePhysicians. Dr. Rany Aburashed Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Neurogen Biomarking.

