Super League Acquires Supersocial, Expanding Brand Partnership Portfolio and Bolstering Business Growth

Acquisition further solidifies Super League as a leading provider of effective solutions that make brands playable within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive platforms

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, announced today the acquisition of Supersocial, an award-winning production studio and creative agency that has been a pioneer on the Roblox platform since its founding in 2020 by Yonatan Raz-Fridman (“Yon”), Pedro Romi, Luiza Justus, and Tatiana Wlasek. With this accretive acquisition, Super League expands its impressive roster of partnerships and reinforces the Company’s mission to connect brands with passionate consumer audiences through the power of play.

“We are honored to be trusted by Supersocial’s partners as their new stewards in such an important, fast-growing space as it begins to demonstrate attributable, meaningful business outcomes for brands,” said Matt Edelman, CEO and President of Super League. “Consumers across every demographic play video games. Brands who want to win those hearts and minds need to be playable. Yon and his team have always understood the importance of leaning into play. It will be a joy to build upon what they have created.”

Supersocial’s past clients and partners include Gucci, e.l.f. Cosmetics, NARS Cosmetics, Warner Bros., Walmart, Supermodel Heidi Klum, Universal Music Group, Bandai Namco, Jon Favreau’s Fairview Portals, Innov8 Creative Academy, and Legendary Entertainment.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Supersocial. We’ve always been driven by pushing boundaries and delivering innovative experiences for brands, IP owners, and the Roblox community,” said Yon Raz-Fridman, Supersocial’s founder and CEO. “By joining forces with Super League, we’re unlocking the potential to bring even more value to our clients and partners, and ultimately to players. Matt and the Super League organization are incredibly well-positioned to shape the future of branded interactive entertainment." Following the acquisition, Mr. Raz-Fridman will serve as an advisor to Super League.

Super League is inheriting multiple live branded games and experiences on Roblox, with expectations of more to launch in the coming months. Combined, the two companies have been responsible for 49 immersive builds that have generated a total of more than 390 million visits and 3+ billion impressions on Roblox. Super League also will offer all Supersocial partners a broad set of additional opportunities to reach targeted audiences through turnkey playable advertising and playable content - opening up even more ways for brands to connect with focused consumers exactly how they want to be engaged while playing.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq:SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com.

