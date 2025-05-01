Brera Holdings (Nasdaq: BREA) Highlights Innovative Public Ownership Model as Wall Street Journal Recognizes Growing Impact of U.S. Investors in Global Football

Brera’s Strategy of Sustainable Growth and Local Engagement Reflects Evolving Industry Best Practices, Including Bottom-Up Value Creation





While Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds’ (right) club Wrexham was a U.K.mid-table 5th division team at the time of their acquisition, Brera invested in Juve Stabia when it reached Serie B, the 2nd division of Italian football, after promotion from Serie C

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings,” “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, announced today that it continues to align its operations with the evolving model of sustainable football (American soccer) investment recently highlighted by The Wall Street Journal.

A recent Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”) article, on April 26, 2025 by Joshua Robinson, highlighted the significant progress and impact that U.S.-led investments have had across Europe’s and the U.K.’s top-division clubs, noting:

"Once seen as clueless across the Atlantic, U.S. soccer investors are about to claim championships in each of England’s top three leagues."

While Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s club Wrexham was a mid-table 5th division team at the time of their acquisition, Brera invested in Juve Stabia when it reached Serie B, the 2nd division of Italian football, after promotion from Serie C. Juve Stabia is currently poised for the playoffs that determine which teams qualify for Serie A, the top division and among the five most valuable leagues in Europe.

Wrexham finished this season just one step away from the Premier League, and its valuation is estimated to have increased to £150m (over 7,400% increase) since Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club in 2021 (BBC / Kieran Maguire), making it one of the biggest success stories in lower-league football history.

Brera Holdings believes this evolution reflects a broader industry trend toward sustainable, long-term value creation—a core principle underlying its MCO platform.

The WSJ further observed:

"New American owners focus on building sustainable businesses, not just enjoying the sport."

This philosophy has been foundational for Brera Holdings as it focuses on investing in clubs with deep local roots, professionalizing operations, and strengthening infrastructure for future growth across its global portfolio.

The article continued:

"It turns out that a few American soccer investors might know what they are doing after all."

Brera Holdings, as the first publicly traded MCO group following its 2023 IPO on Nasdaq, provides a differentiated structure that combines professional management practices with the transparency and governance standards of public markets—demonstrating that disciplined strategies can thrive even in the competitive, ever-changing world of global football.

The Wall Street Journal also commented:

"In this cutthroat environment there was no room for trophy assets."

Brera Holdings exemplifies this pragmatic approach, focusing on clubs with strong potential and operational upside, rather than chasing high-profile but oftentimes overvalued brands.

Tom Wagner, owner of Birmingham City, was quoted in the piece:

“It has less to do with nationality and more to do with a set of professional sports owners that are taking a very intentional approach to building businesses,” said Wagner, who bought into Birmingham City in 2023.

Brera similarly believes that success in global football stems from building real operating businesses—investing thoughtfully, managing carefully, and always aligning with the community and club heritage.

The WSJ further emphasized the scale of the American footprint:

"Today roughly a third of the 68 clubs in England’s top three divisions are majority owned or effectively controlled by Americans."

As part of this wave, Brera Holdings' approach demonstrates how public market access, international diversification, and professional management can create a new kind of MCO platform, open to both institutional and retail investors.

The article also discussed how skepticism from local communities has shaped ownership strategies:

"It’s no wonder foreign investors tend to be met with skepticism. But it’s also why many recent buyers have started with more modest ambitions, acquiring clubs in the lower leagues whose valuations aren’t in the billions, and then helping them climb the ladder."

This modest, ladder-climbing approach has been a hallmark of Brera Holdings' investment thesis, typified by its investment in the Juve Stabia club, fifth in Italy’s Serie B this season, after promotion from Serie C last year. Brera’s portfolio strategy prioritizes acquiring and supporting clubs with meaningful community ties, applying growth capital and professional expertise to unlock long-term value over time.

Another important take-away was underscored by the WSJ:

"One lesson the Wrexham experiment has hammered home for foreign owners is that physical presence matters to fans—not only in the director’s box, but also in local pubs before and after games."

Brera Holdings recognizes that emotional connectivity with local communities is just as critical as operational excellence. The Company actively promotes engagement with fans and stakeholders at every level across its global clubs, including its recent Investor Weekend at Juve Stabia in Naples, Italy.

Finally, the article concluded with a simple but powerful reminder from Wagner:

"It’s one of the easiest pitfalls to avoid, because all it requires is time, energy and devotion," Wagner says. "It’s not as if you wake up and need to learn rocket science. You simply have to show up and care. Not that difficult."

Brera embraces this philosophy across its operations, believing that genuine commitment to clubs, players, and communities is a fundamental component of building durable success in the evolving world of global football ownership.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of S.S. Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

