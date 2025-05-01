Submit Release
Spur Therapeutics to Participate in Citizens JMP 2025 Life Sciences Conference

LONDON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini will present a corporate overview at the Citizens JMP 2025 Life Sciences Conference being held May 7-8, 2025 in New York.

The presentation will take place at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025 in New York, NY. Senior management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

About Spur Therapeutics
Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease, a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy and a preclinical gene therapy candidate for Parkinson’s disease, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of dementia and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward More™

For more information, visit www.spurtherapeutics.com or connect with Spur on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Naomi Aoki
naomi.aoki@spurtherapeutics.com
+ 1 617 283 4298


