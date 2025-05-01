Bitcoin Depot Schedules First Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Thursday, May 15th at 10:00 am ET

ATLANTA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Bitcoin Depot plans to release results before the market opens on the same day.

Call Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Phone Instructions

U.S. and Canada (toll-free): 888-596-4144

U.S. (toll): 646-968-2525

Conference ID: 4520708

Webcast Instructions

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/akdxpm7o

A replay of the call will be available beginning after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time through May 22, 2025.

U.S. & Canada (toll-free) replay number: 800-770-2030

U.S. toll number: 609-800-9909

Conference ID: 4520708

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Bitcoin Depot’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 8,400 kiosk locations as of February 25, 2025. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.



Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media

Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

