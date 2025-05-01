Methanex Announces the Successful Restart of Geismar 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) announced today that its 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana has successfully restarted and begun producing methanol following an unplanned outage in late February.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

