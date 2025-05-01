Appili Therapeutics and Colleagues Publish Manuscript on the Prevention and Emergency Response to Tularemia

A review of recent findings suggests that Appili’s biodefense vaccine, ATI-1701, may have a role in preventing tularemia outbreaks

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, today announced a publication in the journal Frontiers in Bacteriology on the prevention of tularemia, a potentially lethal bacterial infection. Dr. Carl Gelhaus, Ph.D., Director of NonClinical Research at Appili, together with researchers from the United States Air Force Academy (“USAFA”), and other U.S. based researchers published the manuscript, “The Immune Response to Francisella tularensis”.

“Appili is developing ATI-1701, a biodefense vaccine, to protect warfighters from tularemia,” said Dr. Carl Gelhaus, Director of Non Clinical Research at Appili Therapeutics. “Together with the help of our colleagues, we can better understand host immune responses to tularemia, essential for advancing ATI-1701 towards the clinic. The insights shared in this article will directly inform our ongoing development and help refine immune response targets for ATI-1701.”

The review consolidates recent findings on the immune system response to F. tularensis infections and suggests various means by which infections can be controlled. By examining diverse F. tularensis strains and animal models, the authors identify key correlates of protection and outline promising pathways for effective tularemia vaccine development.

ATI-1701 is the Company’s potential first-in-class vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection with F. tularensis. Since it is a highly infectious pathogen capable of causing severe illness, medical countermeasures for F. tularensis are a top biodefense priority for governments around the world. There is currently no approved vaccine for the prevention of tularemia in the United States or other major global markets, strengthening ATI-1701’s position as a potentially valuable vaccine urgently needed on the market.

About ATI-1701

ATI-1701 is a novel, live-attenuated vaccine for F. tularensis, which causes tularemia, a Category A pathogen which can be aerosolized and is over 1,000 times more infectious than anthrax. Since it is a highly infectious pathogen capable of causing severe illness, medical counter measures for F. tularensis are a top biodefense priority for the United States and governments around the world. There is currently no approved vaccine for the prevention of tularemia in the United States or other major global markets.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease, and a novel easy to use, liquid oral formulation targeting parasitic and anaerobic infections. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com .

