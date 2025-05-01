Little Tikes® Becomes the Playground Super Hero with New Justice League™-Themed Toys

Perfect for Indoor and Outdoor Play, These Action-Packed Toys Are Designed to Spark Imagination

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, is extending its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) in 2025. The Little Tikes Company , a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGA and popular toy brand across generations since 1969, announced today new collections inspired by DC’s Justice League, including the Batman™ Bow Blaster™, Batman vs. The Joker™ Blaster 2-Pack and Justice League Power Pods.

The collection offers young fans thrilling opportunities to imagine themselves as DC characters, battling alongside their favorite iconic characters like Batman, Superman and The Joker. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters, and like Little Tikes toys, inspire limitless potential within fans.

“We are thrilled to reimagine the Justice League from the DC Universe through the lens of Little Tikes,” said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. “Built to be unstoppable, Little Tikes toys inspire limitless potential within the kids that play with them. The new collection, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, allows kids - and their parents - to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite superheroes and villains.”

The Batman Bow Blaster lets kids channel their inner Batman with a front-loading design that launches colorful Power Pods up to 12 feet! This versatile bow rotates to function as either a traditional bow or a crossbow, delivering dynamic play options for little heroes. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor adventures, the Bow Blaster ensures safety with its soft Power Pods, so the fun stays safe and action-packed for all ages.

The Batman vs. The Joker Blaster 2-Pack allow kids to battle it out Justice League style, making it the perfect playdate essential. This 2-in-1 set comes with two front-loading blasters and soft Power Pods for safe, easy-to-use dueling and roleplay. Kids will have a blast engaging in thrilling battles and using their imagination to reenact their favorite DC showdowns.

The Justice League Power Pods expansion set features ten additional soft projectiles, perfect for extending the adventure. With vibrant designs inspired by DC Super Heroes like Superman and The Flash, these Power Pods are compatible with all Little Tikes™ DC Boom Blasters, keeping kids engaged for hours of imaginative play. When the super hero battles conclude, cleanup is a breeze—the packaging doubles as storage for easy organization.

The Batman Bow Blaster retails for $19.99, the Batman vs. The Joker Blaster 2-Pack for $29.99 and the Justice League Power Pods for $9.99. The full collection is available now at Amazon and Walmart, as well as online at littletikes.com.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram andFacebook.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

