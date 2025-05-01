Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,649 in the last 365 days.

SIGA to Host Business Update Call on May 8, 2025 Following Release of First-Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (Nasdaq: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 4:30 P.M. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Participating in the call will be Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Luckshire, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.siga.com in the Investor Relations section of the site, or by clicking here. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-800-717-1738 for domestic callers or 1-646-307-1865 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and using Conference ID: 1160299. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About SIGA

SIGA is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in global health focused on the development of innovative medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. With a primary focus on orthopoxviruses, we are dedicated to protecting humanity against the world’s most severe infectious diseases, including those that occur naturally, accidentally, or intentionally. Through partnerships with governments and public health agencies, we work to build a healthier and safer world by providing essential countermeasures against these global health threats. Our flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is an antiviral medicine approved in the U.S. and Canada for the treatment of smallpox and authorized in Europe, the UK, and Japan for the treatment of smallpox, mpox (monkeypox), cowpox, and vaccinia complications. For more information about SIGA, visit www.siga.com.

Contacts:  
Suzanne Harnett  
sharnett@siga.com   
   
and  
   
Investors Media
Jennifer Drew-Bear, Edison Group
Jdrew-bear@edisongroup.com 		Holly Stevens, CG Life
hstevens@cglife.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SIGA to Host Business Update Call on May 8, 2025 Following Release of First-Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more