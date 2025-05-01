XRP News: XPL Token Soars 650% in 24 Hours — FOMO Intensifies as AI-Powered DEX Takes XRPL by Storm

ZURICH, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of the most dramatic 24-hour performances in XRPL DeFi history, $XPL the native token of XploraDEX, has surged over 650% since its debut on MagneticX. As word spreads and trading volume explodes, investors are now scrambling to secure a position before the next leg up.

The launch of $XPL on MagneticXc has exceeded all expectations. What began as XRPL’s first AI-powered decentralized exchange token is now quickly becoming one of the hottest assets in the broader crypto market. In under a day, $XPL has skyrocketed in price, with thousands of new wallet holders joining the rally.

Why the Pump Is Only the Beginning

Unlike many tokens that pump on hype alone, $XPL’s explosive growth is fueled by real fundamentals:

AI-powered trading tools integrated directly into the DEX

Staking pools and governance modules rolling out post-listing

Launchpad access for upcoming XRPL projects

Utility live from Day 1, not just promises

The rise in price isn’t speculative—it’s backed by utility, innovation, and a growing army of believers in AI-powered DeFi.

Market Momentum Is Building

Social media is buzzing. Whale wallets are accumulating. And MagneticXc trading data shows massive buy pressure as traders fight to enter early. As trading volume surges hour by hour, analysts are now calling $XPL one of the strongest post-presale launches in recent XRPL history.

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wait:

$XPL is already up 650% in 24 hours—and climbing

The DEX utility is live, with real AI features backing the hype

Future platform expansions could fuel further demand



$XPL is exploding. The DeFi world is watching. Be early—or be priced out.

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | Buy $XPL on DEX | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8839320e-7b90-4b1e-8923-3b883cffa516

XploraDEX XploraDEX

