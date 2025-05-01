Resilinc Launches Agentic AI Platform for Supply Chain Risk and Compliance

Resilinc.ai Website Launch Marks Strategic Brand Evolution

MILPITAS, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the leader in AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance, today announced its Agentic AI platform, a first-of-its-kind autonomous intelligence solution purpose-built to help global enterprises predict, mitigate, and respond to disruptions across complex supply chains. This launch accompanies the debut of a newly rebranded web domain, Resilinc.ai, a destination that reflects the organization’s commitment to delivering autonomous, proactive solutions for supply chain excellence.

“We’re entering a new era where intelligent systems don’t just surface data, they act upon it,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of Resilinc. “Our Agentic AI platform empowers supply chain teams with a self-learning, self-correcting partner that understands their business context, continuously adapts, and makes decisions that would otherwise take days and weeks - in only seconds.”

Unlike traditional dashboards or manual portals, Resilinc’s Agentic AI platform transforms how organizations operate by deploying intelligent agents that proactively detect disruptions, recommend responses, and even act autonomously under governed conditions.

Available now, the platform offers agents tailored to industry needs, compliance domains, and complexity. Examples include:

Disruption Management Agents: 24/7 global disruption monitoring that provides real-time risk detection, contextualizes the impact, and helps drive suppliers to proactively take action.

Human Rights & Compliance Agents: Track forced labor exposure, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) risks, and automates outreach actions based on regulation-specific triggers.

Tariffs & Trade Compliance Agents: Scan your supplier network against evolving tariff regulations, anti-dumping rules, and country-of-origin constraints. Recommends sourcing alternatives, flags cost exposure, and supports proactive trade planning aligned to your global footprint.

Many of Resilinc’s enterprise customers across industries such as aerospace, defense, food and beverage, high tech, industrials, life sciences, manufacturing and semiconductor are already realizing tangible benefits from the company’s AI-driven capabilities. “Resilinc has been immensely valuable to us, equipping us with the tools and visibility needed to effectively manage risks and accelerate response times,” said Brian Sharrar, Global Sourcing Director at Woodward, Inc. As the complexity of global sourcing continues to increase, Resilinc provides the essential ability to act on real-time intelligence.

Resilinc’s Agentic AI is designed to support a seamless transition from traditional tools to a fully autonomous future. Existing customers will retain access to current solutions and will see progressive enhancements via agentic capabilities and embedded upgrades, without disruption. “We’ve ensured that every customer will not only retain what works today, but gain exponential value from what comes next,” added Ahluwalia. “From early alerts to full orchestration, Agentic AI evolves with your supply chain maturity.”

Resilinc has also aligned its support, services, and onboarding to help customers adopt agent-based functionality at their own pace. Platform rollout is supported by pricing, accelerators, and flexible upgrades including hands-on managed service options where needed.

Visit the New Resilinc.ai:

The launch of Resilinc.ai reflects Resilinc’s broader evolution as the category-defining platform for autonomous supply chain intelligence. While the new site provides a refreshed look and easier navigation, the deeper transformation lies in the offering now available:

Explore the platform and examples of agents in action.

See compliance use cases like UFLPA and tariff mitigation.

Build a business case with ROI metrics, explore powerful case studies and benefit from thought leadership.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

