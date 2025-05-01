Ligand to Participate in May Investor Conferences

JUPITER, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Management will participate in a fireside chat on May 13, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET and be available for one-on-one meetings. RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (New York). Management will participate in a fireside chat on May 20, 2025 at 2:05 p.m. ET and be available for one-on-one meetings.





Management will participate in a fireside chat on May 20, 2025 at 2:05 p.m. ET and be available for one-on-one meetings. Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (Minneapolis). Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 28, 2025.



Ligand management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees during these conferences. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their H.C. Wainwright, RBC, or Craig-Hallum representative.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Our business model seeks to generate value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Our business model is based on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights, purchasing royalty rights in development stage or commercial biopharmaceutical products and licensing our technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to attempt to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate our revenue. We operate two infrastructure-light royalty generating technology IP platform technologies. Our Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Our NITRICIL™ platform technology facilitates tunable dosing, permitting an adjustable drug release profile to allow proprietary formulations that target a broad range of indications. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com. Follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn.

We use our investor relations website and X as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our website and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

investors@ligand.com

(858) 550-7761

Media:

Kellie Walsh

media@ligand.com

(914) 315-6072

