EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 15th at 8:30am EDT

LYON, France, May 1, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the markets open on Thursday, May 15th, 2025.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date:                Thursday, May 15th

Time:                 8:30 am EDT

Domestic:          1-800-267-6316

International:      1-203-518-9783

Passcode:         EDAP

Webcast:         https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714475&tp_key=2c6b64f895

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


