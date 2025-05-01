New endometriosis pill on the NHS could benefit more than 1,000 women a year

A new daily pill for endometriosis has been approved for use on the NHS and could help over a thousand women in England every year manage the symptoms of the debilitating condition.

The once-a-day pill, linzagolix, will soon be available for NHS patients in England who have had previous treatment for endometriosis, following approval by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

It will be used to manage symptoms of endometriosis and will be available to NHS patients across England in coming months.

It is the second take-at-home treatment to be approved to treat endometriosis, after relugolix combination therapy – the first long-term pill licensed to treat the condition – was approved for NHS use in March.

Around 1.5 million women in the UK are living with endometriosis, which can cause chronic pain, heavy periods, and extreme tiredness when tissue similar to the womb lining grows elsewhere in the body.

Linzagolix will be available specifically for patients whose previous medical or surgical treatments for endometriosis have been unsuccessful. It will be given alongside ‘add-back’ hormone therapy which involves using low-dose hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to prevent menopause-like symptoms and bone loss.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 women a year will benefit from the new treatment.

In clinical trials, linzagolix was shown to reduce painful periods and non-menstrual pelvic pain, compared with placebo.

Dr Sue Mann, National Clinical Director in Women’s Health for NHS England, said: “This is welcome news for women with endometriosis who haven’t found relief from previous therapies or surgery – it’s another treatment option which will help women take control of their health and better manage the symptoms of this often painful and debilitating condition.

“This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving treatment, care and quality of life for women – and follows the approval just months ago of the first long-term daily pill for managing endometriosis on the NHS, giving women more choice in treatment they can take in the comfort of their own homes.”

Women’s Health Minister Baroness Merron said: “This could be a game-changer for thousands of women battling endometriosis, which can be a debilitating and life-limiting condition.

“After years of neglect in women’s health, we are turning the tide – backing new treatments like linzagolix, cutting diagnosis times and slashing waiting lists.

“Through our Plan for Change, we will make sure the NHS is there for all women when they need it.”