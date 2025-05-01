Teleflex Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Full Year 2025 Outlook

WAYNE, Pa., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2025.

First quarter financial summary

Revenues of $700.7 million, down 5.0% compared to the prior year period; down 3.8% on an adjusted constant currency basis

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.07, compared to $0.33 in the prior year period

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.91, compared to $3.21 in the prior year period

2025 guidance summary

Raising GAAP revenue growth guidance range to 1.28% to 2.28%



Maintaining adjusted constant currency revenue growth guidance range of 1.00% to 2.00%

We expect an impact from tariffs of approximately $55 million in 2025, which will be recorded in cost of goods sold. We are currently evaluating mitigation strategies to reduce this exposure

Due to the assumption of currently enacted tariffs and separation and acquisition-related expenses, we are lowering GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $6.51 to $6.91

Lowering adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $13.20 to $13.60 due to the assumption of currently enacted tariffs partially offset by the $300 million share repurchase, expense control, and a small benefit from foreign exchange.

Revised EPS guidance incorporates the completed $300 million accelerated share repurchase

"Our performance for the first quarter was in line with our expectations" said Liam Kelly, Teleflex's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Were it not for the impact of tariffs enacted since the issuance of our previous guidance, we project that our full-year results for 2025 would fall within our previously stated guidance ranges. We are evaluating strategies to mitigate our exposure to tariffs and remain highly focused on executing our plan for the year. Finally, in-line with our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we completed our previously announced $300 million accelerated share repurchase on April 9, 2025.”

"On our last call, we announced our intended separation of Teleflex into two independent publicly traded companies, which we believe will enhance value for all Teleflex shareholders. As we expected, since announcing the intended separation, we have received significant third-party interest in acquiring NewCo. With the full support and oversight of the Board, management are continuing to actively explore all options for NewCo with the goal of maximizing shareholder value, including evaluating the potential sale of NewCo in parallel with the potential spin transaction."

NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company's reportable operating segments for the three months ended March 30, 2025 and the comparable prior year period on both a GAAP and adjusted constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 Reported

Revenue Growth Currency Impact Adjusted Constant

Currency Revenue

Growth Americas $475.7 $494.0 (3.7)% (0.5)% (3.2)% EMEA 151.2 159.6 (5.3)% (2.5)% (2.8)% Asia 73.8 84.2 (12.4)% (2.7)% (9.7)% Consolidated $700.7 $737.8 (5.0)% (1.2)% (3.8)%



NET REVENUE BY GLOBAL PRODUCT CATEGORY

The following table provides information regarding net revenues in each of the Company's global product categories for the three months ended March 30, 2025 and the comparable prior year period on both a GAAP and adjusted constant currency basis.

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 Reported

Revenue Growth Currency Impact Adjusted Constant

Currency Revenue

Growth Vascular Access $182.4 $181.4 0.6% (1.3)% 1.9% Interventional 137.5 134.7 2.1% (1.1)% 3.2% Anesthesia 86.6 96.4 (10.1)% (1.5)% (8.6)% Surgical 105.8 105.5 0.2% (1.8)% 2.0% Interventional Urology 71.0 79.7 (11.0)% (0.3)% (10.7)% OEM 63.9 87.7 (27.2)% (0.4)% (26.8)% Other 53.5 52.4 1.9% (2.6)% 4.5% Consolidated $700.7 $737.8 (5.0)% (1.2)% (3.8)%



OTHER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing charges for the three months ended March 30, 2025 totaled $68.2 million compared to $66.9 million for the prior year period.

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at March 30, 2025 were $317.5 million compared to $327.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Net accounts receivable at March 30, 2025 were $464.5 million compared to $459.5 million at December 31, 2024.

Inventories at March 30, 2025 were $644.0 million compared to $600.1 million at December 31, 2024.

2025 OUTLOOK

The Company raised its full year 2025 revenue growth outlook on a GAAP basis to a range of 1.28% to 2.28% from a range of (0.35)% to 0.65%, reflecting our estimate of an approximately 0.17% negative impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations as compared to our previous estimate of a 1.80% negative impact. On an adjusted constant currency basis, the Company maintained its full year 2025 revenue growth outlook of 1.00% to 2.00%.

The Company lowered its full year 2025 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations outlook to a range of $6.51 to $6.91 from a range of $8.85 to $9.25 due to the assumption of currently enacted tariffs and separation and acquisition-related expenses. The Company lowered its full year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to a range of $13.20 to $13.60 from a range of $13.95 to $14.35, representing a decrease of 5.8% to 2.9% year-over-year. The reduction in adjusted earnings per share is due to the assumption of currently announced tariffs partially offset by the $300 million share repurchase, expense control, and a small benefit from foreign exchange.

Forecasted 2025 Adjusted Constant Currency Revenue Growth Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted 2025 GAAP revenue growth 1.28% 2.28% Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.17)% (0.17)% Prior year Italian payback measure adjustment 0.45% 0.45% Forecasted 2025 adjusted constant currency revenue growth 1.00% 2.00%



Forecasted 2025 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Low High Forecasted GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $6.51 $6.91 Restructuring, restructuring related, and impairment items, net of tax $0.42 $0.42 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items, net of tax $0.01 $0.01 Separation costs, net of tax $1.78 $1.78 ERP Implementation, net of tax $0.48 $0.48 MDR, net of tax $0.16 $0.16 Intangible amortization expense, net of tax $3.86 $3.86 Tax adjustments $(0.02) $(0.02) Forecasted adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, net of tax $13.20 $13.60



CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

A webcast of Teleflex's first quarter 2025 investor conference call can be accessed live from a link on the Company's website at teleflex.com . The call will begin at 8:00 am ET on May 1, 2025.

An audio replay of the investor call will be available beginning at 11:00 am ET on May 1, 2025, either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 1 800 770 2030 (U.S. and Canada) or 1 609 800 9909 (all other locations). The confirmation code is 69028.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

References in this release to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on adjusted diluted earnings per share include both the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on foreign currency denominated transactions.

In the discussion of segment results, "new products" refers to products for which we initiated commercial sales within the past 36 months and "existing products" refers to products we have sold commercially for more than 36 months.

Certain financial information is presented on a rounded basis, which may cause minor differences. Segment results and commentary exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

NOTES ON NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, commonly referred to as “GAAP”. In this press release, we provide supplemental information, consisting of the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted revenue, adjusted constant currency revenue growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are described in more detail below. Management uses these financial measures to assess Teleflex’s financial performance, make operating decisions, allocate financial resources, provide guidance on possible future results, and assist in its evaluation of period-to-period and peer comparisons. The non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors because they provide insight into management’s assessment of our business, and provide supplemental information pertinent to a comparison of period-to-period results of our ongoing operations. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Moreover, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Tables reconciling changes in historical adjusted constant currency net revenues and adjusted net revenues to historical GAAP net revenues and historical adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to historical GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations are set forth below.

Adjusted revenue: This non-GAAP measure is based upon net revenues, adjusted to exclude the impact in the year ended December 31, 2024 of an increase in our reserves, and corresponding reduction to revenue within our EMEA segment, for prior years. The reserve relates to the Italian payback measure, a law that requires suppliers of medical devices to the Italian National Healthcare System to make payments to the Italian government if medical device expenditures in a given year exceed regional expenditure ceilings established for that year. As a result of a ruling from the Italian courts, we recognized an increase in our reserves during the year ended December 31, 2024, of which $13.8 million related to prior years. The prior year amounts do not represent normal adjustments to revenue, are not expected to recur in future periods and are not recurring in nature, making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance. Accordingly, management has excluded the $13.8 million prior year amount as it is not indicative of our underlying core performance or business trends.

Adjusted constant currency revenue growth: This non-GAAP measure is based upon net revenues, adjusted to exclude, depending on the period presented, the items described in Adjusted revenue and to eliminate the impact of translating the results of international subsidiaries at different currency exchange rates from period to period. The impact of changes in foreign currency may vary significantly from period to period, and such changes generally are outside of the control of our management. We believe that this measure facilitates a comparison of our operating performance exclusive of currency exchange rate fluctuations that do not reflect our underlying performance or business trends.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: This non-GAAP measure is based upon diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, adjusted to exclude, depending on the period presented, the items described below. Management does not believe that any of the excluded items are indicative of our underlying core performance or business trends.

Restructuring, restructuring related, and impairment items - Restructuring programs involve discrete initiatives designed to, among other things, consolidate or relocate manufacturing, administrative and other facilities, outsource distribution operations, improve operating efficiencies and integrate acquired businesses. Depending on the specific restructuring program involved, our restructuring charges may include employee termination, contract termination, facility closure, employee relocation, equipment relocation, outplacement and other exit costs associated with the restructuring program. Restructuring related charges are directly related to our restructuring programs and consist of facility consolidation costs, including accelerated depreciation expense related to facility closures, costs to transfer manufacturing operations between locations, and retention bonuses offered to certain employees as an incentive for them to remain with our company after completion of the restructuring program. Impairment charges, including those related to goodwill and other assets, occur if, due to events or changes in circumstances, we determine that the carrying value of an asset exceeds its fair value. Impairment charges do not directly affect our liquidity, but could have a material adverse effect on our reported financial results.

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items - Acquisition and integration expenses are incremental charges, other than restructuring or restructuring related expenses, that are directly related to specific business or asset acquisition transactions. These charges may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees; systems integration costs; inventory step-up amortization (amortization, through cost of goods sold, of the increase in fair value of inventory resulting from a fair value calculation as of the acquisition date); fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities; temporary financing costs directly associated with the transaction, such as bridge loan financing fees, ticking fees, and similar charges, and the impact of derivative instruments executed to hedge foreign currency exposure or other risks associated with the purchase price. Divestiture related activities involve specific business or asset sales. Depending primarily on the terms of a divestiture transaction, the carrying value of the divested business or assets on our financial statements and other costs we incur as a direct result of the divestiture transaction, we may recognize a gain or loss in connection with the divestiture related activities.

Separation costs - These adjustments represents direct costs related to our recently announced strategic actions to separate Teleflex into RemainCo and NewCo and primarily consist of consulting, legal, tax, and other professional advisory services. These charges and costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses, will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency, and are not expected to recur after the transaction has been completed.

Italian payback measure - These adjustments represent the exclusion of the impact from increases in our reserves related to the Italian payback measure pertaining to prior years as described in Adjusted revenue.

Pension termination and related charges - These adjustments represent charges associated with the planned termination of the Teleflex Incorporated Retirement Income Plan, a frozen U.S. defined benefit pension plan, and related direct incremental expenses including certain charges stemming from the liquidation of surplus plan assets. These charges and costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses, will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency, and are not expected to recur once the plan termination process has been completed. Accordingly, management has excluded these amounts to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to our past operating performance.

European medical device regulation - The European Union (“EU”) has adopted the EU Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”), which replaces the existing Medical Devices Directive (“MDD”) and imposes more stringent requirements for the marketing and sale of medical devices in the EU, including requirements affecting clinical evaluations, quality systems and post-market surveillance. The MDR requirements became effective in May 2021, although certain devices that previously satisfied MDD requirements can continue to be marketed in the EU until December 2027 for highest-risk devices and December 2028 for lower-risk devices, subject to certain limitations. Significantly, the MDR will require the re-registration of previously approved medical devices. As a result, Teleflex will incur expenditures in connection with the new registration of medical devices that previously had been registered under the MDD. Therefore, these expenditures are not considered to be ordinary course expenditures in connection with regulatory matters (in contrast, no adjustment has been made to exclude expenditures related to the registration of medical devices that were not registered previously under the MDD).

Intangible amortization expense - Certain intangible assets, including customer relationships, intellectual property, distribution rights, trade names and non-competition agreements, initially are recorded at historical cost and then amortized over their respective estimated useful lives. The amount of such amortization can vary from period to period as a result of, among other things, business or asset acquisitions or dispositions.

ERP implementation - These adjustments represent direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our implementation of a new global enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solution and related IT transition costs. An implementation of this scale is a significant undertaking and will require substantial time and attention of management and key employees. The associated costs do not represent normal and recurring operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance.

Tax adjustments - These adjustments represent the impact of the expiration of applicable statutes of limitations for prior year returns, the resolution of audits, the filing of amended returns with respect to prior tax years and/or tax law or certain other discrete changes affecting our deferred tax liability.

Reconciliation of Net Revenue (Dollars in millions)

Net revenue by segment

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Adjustment

impact Adjusted

Constant

Currency

Revenue

Growth Americas $475.7 $— $475.7 $494.0 $— $494.0 (3.7)% (0.5)% —% (3.2)% EMEA 151.2 — 151.2 159.6 — 159.6 (5.3)% (2.5)% —% (2.8)% Asia 73.8 — 73.8 84.2 — 84.2 (12.4)% (2.7)% —% (9.7)% Consolidated $700.7 $— $700.7 $737.8 $— $737.8 (5.0)% (1.2)% —% (3.8)%



Net revenue by global product category

Three Months Ended % Increase / (Decrease) March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

revenue Adjustment Adjusted

Revenue Reported

Revenue

Growth Currency

Impact Adjustment

impact Adjusted

Constant

Currency

Revenue

Growth Vascular Access $182.4 $— $182.4 $181.4 $— $181.4 0.6% (1.3)% —% 1.9% Interventional 137.5 — 137.5 134.7 — 134.7 2.1% (1.1)% —% 3.2% Anesthesia 86.6 — 86.6 96.4 — 96.4 (10.1)% (1.5)% —% (8.6)% Surgical 105.8 — 105.8 105.5 — 105.5 0.2% (1.8)% —% 2.0% Interventional Urology 71.0 — 71.0 79.7 — 79.7 (11.0)% (0.3)% —% (10.7)% OEM 63.9 — 63.9 87.7 — 87.7 (27.2)% (0.4)% —% (26.8)% Other 53.5 — 53.5 52.4 — 52.4 1.9% (2.6)% —% 4.5% Consolidated $700.7 $— $700.7 $737.8 $— $737.8 (5.0)% (1.2)% —% (3.8)%



Reconciliation of Consolidated Statement of Income Items (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 30, 2025 Gross

margin Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses (1) Research and

development

expenses (1) Operating

margin (2) Income before

income taxes Income tax

expense Effective

income tax

rate Diluted

earnings per

share from

continuing

operations GAAP Basis 55.6% 31.8% 5.2% 17.9% $108.9 $13.8 12.7% $2.07 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related, and impairment items (A) 0.7 — — 0.9 6.9 1.2 0.13 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) — 2.5 — (2.5) (17.8) 0.8 (0.42) Separation costs — — — 0.5 3.2 — 0.07 ERP implementation — (0.8) — 0.8 5.9 1.0 0.11 MDR — — (0.2) 0.2 1.3 — 0.03 Intangible amortization expense 4.1 (2.8) — 6.9 47.9 5.3 0.93 Tax adjustments — — — — — 0.7 (0.01) Adjustments total 4.8 (1.1) (0.2) 6.8 47.4 9.0 0.84 Adjusted basis 60.4% 30.7% 5.0% 24.7% $156.3 $22.8 14.5% $2.91





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Gross

margin Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses (1) Research and

development

expenses (1) Operating

margin (2) Income before

income taxes Income tax

expense Effective

income tax

rate Diluted

earnings per

share from

continuing

operations GAAP Basis 56.4% 51.6% 5.1% (0.6)% $(25.8) $(41.6) 161.0% $0.33 Adjustments Restructuring, restructuring related, and impairment items (A) 0.3 (0.1) — 0.8 5.8 1.0 0.10 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items (B) 0.2 (0.2) — 0.5 3.4 0.4 0.06 ERP Implementation — — — — 0.1 — — MDR — — (0.5) 0.3 3.3 — 0.07 Pension termination costs — (18.8) — 18.8 138.5 58.2 1.70 Intangible amortization expense 4.2 (2.7) — 6.8 50.1 5.1 0.95 Adjustments total 4.7 (21.8) (0.5) 27.2 201.2 64.7 2.88 Adjusted basis 61.1% 29.8% 4.6% 26.6% $175.4 $23.1 13.2% $3.21





Notes: (1) Selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses are shown as a percentage of net revenues. (2) Operating margin defined as Income from continuing operations before interest, loss on extinguishment of debt and taxes as a percentage of net revenues. Totals may not sum due to rounding.



Tickmarks to Reconciliation Tables

(A) Restructuring, restructuring related, and impairment items – For the three months ended March 30, 2025, pre-tax restructuring charges were $1.5 million, restructuring related charges were $5.4 million, and there were no pre-tax impairment charges. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, pre-tax restructuring charges were $0.5 million, restructuring related charges were $3.2 million, and pre-tax impairment charges were $2.1 million.



(B) Acquisition, integration and divestiture related items – For the three months ended March 30, 2025, these charges primarily related to the pending acquisition of the Vascular Intervention business of BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, which is inclusive of $4.5 million of acquisition costs offset by the recognition of a $22.5 million benefit related to non-designated foreign currency forward contracts entered into to economically hedge against the foreign currency exposure associated with the cash consideration required to complete the acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, these charges primarily related to the acquisition of Palette Life Sciences AB.

ABOUT TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, forecasted 2025 GAAP and adjusted constant currency revenue growth and GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share; our estimates regarding the projected impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on our 2025 financial results; statements about our plans to separate certain of our businesses into an independent company, the expected timetable for completing the transaction, the tax-free nature of the transaction, the future financial and operating performance of each company following the transaction, the benefits and synergies of the transaction, strategic and competitive advantages of each company, and future growth and other opportunities for each company. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to, among other things, any changes in or abandonment of the proposed transaction and our ability to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction; unanticipated costs and length of time required to comply with legal requirements and regulatory approvals applicable to the transaction; customer and shareholder reaction to the transaction; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs; delays or cancellations in shipments; demand for and market acceptance of new and existing products; our inability to provide products to our customers, which may be due to, among other things, events that impact key distributors, suppliers and third-party vendors that sterilize our products; our inability to integrate acquired businesses into our operations, realize planned synergies and operate such businesses profitably in accordance with our expectations; the inability of acquired businesses to generate revenues in accordance with our expectations; our inability to effectively execute our restructuring plans and programs; our inability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring plans and programs; the impact of healthcare reform legislation and proposals to amend, replace or repeal the legislation; changes in Medicare, Medicaid and third party coverage and reimbursements; the impact of enacted tax legislation and related regulations; competitive market conditions and resulting effects on revenues and pricing; increases in raw material costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; global economic factors, including currency exchange rates, interest rates, trade disputes, tariffs, sovereign debt issues and international conflicts and hostilities, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; public health epidemics; difficulties in entering new markets; general economic conditions; and other factors described or incorporated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated by us or as required by law or regulation.





TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share) Net revenues $ 700,669 $ 737,849 Cost of goods sold 311,230 321,715 Gross profit 389,439 416,134 Selling, general and administrative expenses 222,710 242,830 Research and development expenses 36,404 37,299 Pension settlement charge — 138,139 Restructuring charges, separation costs and impairment charges 4,755 2,659 Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest and taxes 125,570 (4,793 ) Interest expense 18,544 22,683 Interest income (1,917 ) (1,666 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 108,943 (25,810 ) Taxes (benefit) on income from continuing operations 13,839 (41,551 ) Income from continuing operations 95,104 15,741 Operating loss from discontinued operations (133 ) (587 ) Tax benefit on operating loss from discontinued operations (31 ) (135 ) Loss from discontinued operations (102 ) (452 ) Net income $ 95,002 $ 15,289 Earnings per share: Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 2.08 $ 0.33 Loss from discontinued operations — (0.01 ) Net income $ 2.08 $ 0.32 Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 2.07 $ 0.33 Loss from discontinued operations — (0.01 ) Net income $ 2.07 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 45,782 47,068 Diluted 45,926 47,394





TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) March 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 284,122 $ 290,188 Accounts receivable, net 464,523 459,495 Inventories 643,972 600,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 141,604 117,851 Prepaid taxes 4,693 3,457 Total current assets 1,538,914 1,471,124 Property, plant and equipment, net 518,916 502,852 Operating lease assets 108,340 108,912 Goodwill 2,651,886 2,632,314 Intangible assets, net 2,226,144 2,268,714 Deferred tax assets 11,773 11,374 Other assets 107,317 102,624 Total assets $ 7,163,290 $ 7,097,914 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current borrowings $ 100,000 $ 100,000 Accounts payable 143,037 141,031 Accrued expenses 150,856 143,167 Payroll and benefit-related liabilities 108,900 151,263 Accrued interest 17,020 5,338 Income taxes payable 49,780 41,318 Other current liabilities 106,316 67,243 Total current liabilities 675,909 649,360 Long-term borrowings 1,807,321 1,555,871 Deferred tax liabilities 385,670 391,066 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 20,304 20,185 Noncurrent liability for uncertain tax positions 1,896 1,831 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 97,661 99,154 Other liabilities 79,365 102,307 Total liabilities 3,068,126 2,819,774 Commitments and contingencies Total shareholders' equity 4,095,164 4,278,140 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,163,290 $ 7,097,914





TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income $ 95,002 $ 15,289 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss from discontinued operations 102 452 Depreciation expense 19,409 15,928 Intangible asset amortization expense 47,922 50,116 Deferred financing costs and debt discount amortization expense 851 853 Pension settlement charge — 138,139 Fair value step up of acquired inventory sold — 1,722 Changes in contingent consideration (1,795 ) 865 Stock-based compensation 7,826 7,129 Asset impairment charge — 2,110 (Gain) loss on non-designated foreign currency forward contracts (23,268 ) — Deferred income taxes, net 372 (58,282 ) Interest benefit on swaps designated as net investment hedges (4,239 ) (3,720 ) Other (50 ) (118 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable (5,104 ) (9,549 ) Inventories (29,489 ) (11,720 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,196 ) 7,352 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (27,899 ) (50,610 ) Income taxes receivable and payable, net 6,896 6,888 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 73,340 112,844 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (30,011 ) (38,432 ) Payments for businesses and intangibles acquired, net of cash acquired (90 ) (70 ) Insurance settlement proceeds 6,307 — Net proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges — 13,695 Purchase of investments (5,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (28,794 ) (24,807 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Proceeds from new borrowings 300,000 — Reduction in borrowings (49,125 ) (57,125 ) Repurchase of common stock (300,000 ) — Net proceeds from share based compensation plans and related tax impacts 7,348 1,750 Payments for contingent consideration (56 ) (72 ) Dividends paid (15,191 ) (16,001 ) Debt extinguishment, issuance and amendment fees (2,500 ) — Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (59,524 ) (71,448 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities (246 ) (1,863 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (246 ) (1,863 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 5,052 (151 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents (10,172 ) 14,575 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 327,650 222,848 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 317,478 $ 237,423





Contacts:

Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investors.teleflex.com

610-948-2836

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.