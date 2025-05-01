Ducommun Incorporated Announces the Appointment of Clay Bringhurst to Vice President, Engineered Products

COSTA MESA, Calif. , May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, announced today the appointment of Clay Bringhurst, the Company’s current president of Nobles Worldwide and BLR Aerospace, to vice president of Ducommun’s engineered products business. Clay will also continue to lead the BLR Aerospace business.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Clay to vice president of engineered products,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Ducommun Incorporated. “Clay joined Ducommun in 2019 and has had a proven track record of delivering results, driving growth, and leading a world-class team. His leadership skills, industry experience, and strong business development background makes him uniquely qualified to lead our engineered products business to the next level of success and growth.

“This all ties into and supports Ducommun’s VISION 2027 Strategy, where we are putting top talent and Company resources into building out our engineered products businesses as a top priority for the future, greater days are ahead.”

“Since joining the Company through the acquisition of Nobles Worldwide in 2019, it’s been a rewarding journey of growth, collaboration, and opportunity. I now look forward to continuing my career path in this new role and partnering with the leaders within the engineered products group to help drive higher growth and continue the strong business performance across the board,” said Mr. Bringhurst. “It’s been an honor to be a part of two incredible milestones — Nobles celebrating its 75th anniversary and Ducommun marking an impressive 175th years. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of both legacies, and I am energized for what’s ahead.”

Mr. Bringhurst joined Ducommun in October 2019 as vice president of sales and strategic development of Nobles Worldwide. In June 2020, he was promoted to president of Nobles and since April 2024, he has served as president of both Nobles and BLR Aerospace. Prior to Ducommun, Clay was senior director of strategy and business development for Northrop Grumman’s Armament Systems Division. Clay also served our country as a Captain, Infantry Light Armored Recon in the U.S. Marine Corps and holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in producing complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements and expectations relating to the anticipated contributions of its newly appointed vice president of engineered products, the expected success and growth of the Company’s engineered products business, the execution of its VISION 2027 Strategy and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

