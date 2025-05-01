Chuck E. Cheese Launches CEC Media Network Ushering in a New Era for Entertainment Programming and In-Venue Advertising

Dynamic, Digital, and Programmatic: Reaching Families Nationwide Across 3,500+ Screens in 500+ Entertainment Centers

DALLAS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment fun center, today announced the official launch of its CEC Media Network, one of the largest family-friendly, digital out-of-home (DOOH) networks in the United States. In partnership with multiple leaders in out-of-home (OOH) media and technology, this initiative delivers unmatched scale, precision, and engagement for brands looking to connect with families.

The CEC Media Network spans more than 3,000 digital screens across 500+ venues, reaching families in all 210 Nielsen-rated DMAs -- offering unprecedented scale and engagement in the retail entertainment space. With over 40 million guests annually, each spending 1.5 to 2 hours per visit, this captive environment delivered over 2 billion impressions in 2024—offering a volume of quality impressions few FECs or retail environments can match. With screens strategically located in high traffic areas throughout the fun centers.

Key features include:

Family-friendly content featuring iconic Chuck E. Cheese characters and curated entertainment creating engagement with both kid and adult fun center guests

featuring iconic Chuck E. Cheese characters and curated entertainment creating engagement with both kid and adult fun center guests Full sight-and-sound experience with large format video walls and television screens prominently placed in each venue powered by Panasonic ClearConnect media players

with large format video walls and television screens prominently placed in each venue powered by Panasonic ClearConnect media players Dynamic ad inventory optimized for national, regional, and hyper-local campaigns via Panasonic ClearConnect content management software, placed directly or through platform partners

optimized for national, regional, and hyper-local campaigns via Panasonic ClearConnect content management software, placed directly or through platform partners Programmatic advertising capabilities through direct SSP integration enabling access to a portfolio of omnichannel DSPs.

In a strategic move to expand its digital reach, the company also partnered with Future Today, a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions. Together they are set to launch a branded streaming network - on-demand apps and FAST channels, aimed at kids aged 3-8 and their co-viewing parents, placing Chuck E. Cheese content alongside top kids' channels like CoComelon, Blippi, and Ryan and Friends via platforms such as HappyKids.

“With the launch of the CEC Media Network, we’re creating a new family-first media experience—one that blends safe, entertaining content for kids with parent-targeted messaging in an environment where families are already making joyful memories,” said Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Global Media, Licensing and Entertainment for Chuck E. Cheese. “By partnering with fellow industry leaders, we’re bringing advertisers a premium opportunity to reach families through a dynamic, data-driven ecosystem built for scale, relevance, and brand safety. Chuck E. Cheese is more than just an entertainment destination—we’re becoming one of the most powerful family media platforms in the country.”

This bold, dual-platform initiative marks a significant leap ahead of traditional FEC competitors, following a $350M+ Capex investment by the company resulting in a media ecosystem that connects with families at every touchpoint—on-site, online, and on screen—giving brands, partners and advertisers contextual access to both kids and co-viewing parents in trusted digital environments. Designed to fuel brand innovation, drive new revenue streams, and future-proof the business, this media expansion places Chuck E. Cheese at the forefront of the rapidly converging worlds of family entertainment and digital media – just as DOOH ad spending in 2025 will account for over one-third of the nearly $10 billion spent on OOH advertising in the U.S., according to eMarketer*.

"The CEC Media Network represents a perfect blend of premium family content and strategic distribution that aligns seamlessly with Future Today's mission to deliver quality streaming experiences,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. “By partnering with Chuck E. Cheese, we're creating a powerful ecosystem that delivers engaging, brand-safe content to families across multiple touchpoints—whether they're enjoying time together at entertainment centers or streaming at home. This collaboration exemplifies how trusted family brands can reach audiences in a fragmented digital media landscape while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety that parents expect."

Importantly, Chuck E. Cheese remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible, ethical engagement with kids and families. Kid-directed content avoids promotions or data collection, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in family safety and trust. Additionally, the brand integrates organically into safe cultural moments with properties like Zigazoo, KIDZ BOP and Ryan’s World—ensuring it remains both engaging and responsible.

Media Network Video wall shot Families enjoy safe, entertaining content while making lasting memories CEC Media Network Store shot CEC Media Network spans more than 3,000 digital screens across 500+ venues nationwide CEC Media Network Logo New CEC media network launches Entertainment Programming and In-Venue Advertising

